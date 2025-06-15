Ora Pharm targets growing Europe market for medicinal cannabis in trade mission

Leading medicinal cannabis company Ora Pharm heads to Europe this week as part of a unique trade mission to promote New Zealand pharmaceutical products based on cannabis in the fast-growing European market.

"European Cannabis Week is a huge opportunity to showcase New Zealand’s medicinal cannabis industry and promote what we do well," said Ora Pharm Chief Executive and founder Zoe Reece.

The NZTE trade mission to European Cannabis Week takes Ora Pharm and other companies to the world’s largest cannabis expo in Berlin and to the Cannabis Europa Conference in London.

"We want to show the European market that Ora Pharm is uniquely placed to solve the issues it faces from fragmented supply, inconsistent quality and problems reliably meeting demand. What Ora Pharm does is unite our growers under a single export-focused platform, which allows us to coordinate supply and produce high quality pharmaceutical products consistently."

Ora Pharm currently contracts about two thirds of the licensed New Zealand cannabis cultivators.

"Ora Pharm can be a one-stop shop for European customers - we aim to give them confidence that we can provide the quality products they need, tailored to the preferences of their patients, and at scale given our partnership with growers.

"Complying with regulations is critically important and New Zealand’s regulatory framework is modelled on EU-GMP - the regulatory framework that ensures medicines are safe, effective, and of high quality so that should also help build confidence in our products."

Germany is the leading market for medicinal cannabis with forecast growth of over 26% (compound annual growth). In the first nine months of 2024 Germany imported nearly 40 tonnes of medicinal cannabis, and New Zealand made up just 0.6% of that. Demand is also growing strongly in the UK, Switzerland and Poland.

"Right now, European producers can’t keep up with demand. New Zealand with its enviable reputation for high quality agricultural and horticultural products is well placed to take advantage of that and build a long-term trading relationship."

Zoe Reece will be delivering a keynote address at the BvCW Expert Conference in Berlin.

"This trade mission will position the industry well for future growth. I can’t wait to tell our great medicinal cannabis story."

