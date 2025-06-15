REVEALED: Public Service Grows. More Bureaucrats, More Waste

The latest Public Service Commission workforce data shows an uptick in public service employees since December 2024. As of 31 March 2025, there were 63,238 full-time equivalent (FTE) staff in the public service, reflecting a 0.4% increase from December 2024 and 15,987 more staff than the 47,251 reported in 2017.



Taxpayers’ Union Investigations Coordinator Rhys Hurley said:



“Today’s growth figures are alarming. This uptick in bureaucrats doesn’t mean better services, just more taxpayer money on an already bloated sector.”



“Time and time again, we’ve seen public service delivery getting worse, while unions cry foul at the thought of trimming backroom staff.”



“Bureaucratic bloat already saw a nearly 40% growth over the six years of the previous Labour government. Even with a slight decrease from the peak of 65,699 in December 2023, these numbers represent just a drop in the ocean.”



“Minister Willis cannot allow backroom staff numbers to continue rising when true efficiency hasn’t been achieved. It’s time for the Government to deliver on its promise of cutting wasteful spending by optimising the public service.”