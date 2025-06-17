REVEALED: MBIE's $137k iPhone Fiasco

The Taxpayers’ Union can reveal through an Official Information Act response that the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has lost or had stolen 280 taxpayer-funded iPhones and iPads over the last three financial years.



With 258 missing iPhones and 22 iPads, that is almost two devices going missing every single week. Based on MBIE’s estimates, the average replacement cost per device is $490, putting the bill at $137,200.



Taxpayers’ Union Investigations Coordinator, Rhys Hurley said:



“You’d think the Ministry in charge of economic development might have a handle on keeping track of its own gear. Two lost iPhones a week is either shockingly poor management or a sign of a department that simply doesn’t care that taxpayers are footing the bill.”



“Worse still, these figures dont include lost laptops. They are the most expensive devices, so this $137,000 is just the tip of the growing iceberg.”



“These government agencies need stricter internal accountability for missing equipment, full transparency on the real cost of lost laptops, and clearer consequences for departments that treat public property like it's disposable.”



“While households across the country are cutting back, MBIE is running a revolving door for lost iPhones. Taxpayers deserve better.”