Green Party's Fiscal Fantasy Would Bankrupt New Zealand

The Taxpayers’ Union is slamming the Green Party’s so-called “Fiscal Strategy 2025” as reckless and would saddle New Zealanders with crippling debt, soaring taxes, and zero accountability.



Taxpayers’ Union spokesman James Ross says:



“This isn’t a fiscal strategy, it’s an economic suicide note. The Greens are proposing to throw out decades of responsible financial management in favour of fantasy experiments based on unlimited borrowing and spending.’”



"The Greens propose blowing out debt to 90% of GDP - more than double current limits and gutting the Public Finance Act and the fiscal responsibility rules that protected New Zealand during crises."



"Under the Green Party's plan, there's no limit to how much taxpayers would be expected to cough up."



"Kiwi households live within their means. The idea that Government can ignore debt and call every spending spree an ‘investment’ is delusional."



“This is North Korean economics wrapped in greenwashing. We don’t need more bureaucracy, we need restraint and respect for taxpayers’ money.”



"Government and opposition parties must reject the Greens’ proposal outright and reaffirm their commitment to prudent fiscal management and debt discipline."