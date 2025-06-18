24-hour Battle Ends: Victoria Park Supermarket Fire Out, Cause Under Investigation

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has handed back the Victoria Park New World to the building’s owners, following yesterday’s fire.

Incident Controller Phil Larcombe says fire crews have left the site, more than 24 hours after the fire started.

"This was a challenging fire, because it was initially too dangerous to fight the fire from inside the building," he says.

"I want to acknowledge all the firefighters, commanders, and operational support who worked so hard to battle the fire for many hours.

"At the height of the fire there were 23 trucks and 80 firefighters, as well as support personnel.

"We also appreciate the excellent support from New Zealand Police, Hato Hone St John, and Auckland Emergency Management, as well as the building’s owners.

"We were very relieved that all people in the supermarket were able to get out quickly and safely yesterday.

"This is a very good time for all businesses to check that their own fire evacuation schemes are in place and meet requirements."

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.