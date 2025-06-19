Still No Ticket to Ride: Time's Up for Motu Move Money Pit

The Taxpayers’ Union is calling for the complete scrapping of the “Motu Move” National Ticketing Solution following confirmation that the project is ‘not on track’ and under external review.



“This scheme has gone from late and over budget to totally unworkable,” says Taxpayers’ Union spokesperson Tory Relf. “It’s costing $650 per Kiwi household for a system that still doesn’t exist and has no clear delivery date.”



“The Government admits the project is also plagued by governance dysfunction. Taxpayers shouldn’t be footing the bill for bureaucratic power struggles between public transport agencies.”



“The Government should adopt a simpler, proven, lower-cost solution already used overseas: contactless payments with bank cards and smartphones.”



“We don’t need to spend over a billion dollars trying to reinvent the wheel. Just let people tap and go.”



“Enough is enough. Cut the losses and bin it.”