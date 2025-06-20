Integration of Māori healing and mainstream healthcare delivers social impact

Te Arateatea Trust is successfully bridging traditional Māori healing practices with mainstream healthcare, offering an inclusive, holistic health service, particularly for expectant and new mothers.

The organisation operates Te Ara Teatea, a Whare Hauora (health clinic) established in response to community needs, with an additional focus on training practitioners in rongoā Māori, the traditional Māori system of healing. Rongoā Māori is a holistic approach that interconnects physical, mental, and spiritual wellbeing, along with rongoā rākau (herbal remedies), mirimiri and romiromi (physical therapies), and spiritual healing practices.

Trust Founder Ruatau Perez [Ngāi Tuhoe, Ngāpuhi] says this integration offers a more complete approach to wellbeing, addressing the whole person rather than just physical symptoms. "It's quite empowering seeing how the two modalities are slowly coming together - the traditional and the mainstream way of health. When you support the spiritual health, the mental and the psychological health as well as the physical, and understand the interconnected relationship between people and the natural environment, it’s really empowering."

Based in Woolston, Ōtautahi, the organisation provides services ranging from injury rehabilitation to Corrections work, and support for fertility and pregnancy, including vulnerable young women who might not otherwise engage in ante- and post-natal care. A key component is their Oriori mentoring programme, which supports young mothers and their pēpi while training community members and staff in traditional practices.

Danielle O'Halloran-Thyne, who received mentoring through the Oriori programme to specialise as a hapūtanga (pregnancy) practitioner in rongoā Māori, says the programme creates a safe learning environment for practitioners. "Our services aim to provide one of the alternatives that complements other forms of healthcare that can really uplift the mana of the wahine and allow them to feel that it is a time of empowerment for them, not just a hard time. The resurgence of rongoā Māori and the acknowledgement that yes it does assist, that's a game changer for access to rongoā Māori, so that people can feel it's normal. What Te Arateatea is holding for us as practitioners is a really safe space to learn and grow and be part of that resurgence."

Juliette, who has been with the hapūtanga (pregnancy) programme for three years, says the clinic offers a warm, welcoming healing environment. "They helped me through the pregnancy side of things - the joys that come up through pregnancy but also the emotional side. It has helped a lot of us accept what happened because it is out of your control and sometimes it's hard to acknowledge those things. It has helped me to see the journey in a positive light. It’s such a good, calm space. I recommend it to everyone."

This integration of traditional practices with modern healthcare addresses various needs identified in the Waitangi Tribunal Hauora report, including isolation, lack of family support, and poverty. With funding from Rātā and other partners, these services are available at no cost to mothers who may not be able to access support during pregnancy and after birth, removing financial barriers.

"The funding from Rātā has really been incredible in helping us to really get it out into the community so that people can access these services that they may not otherwise have been able to access," says Ruatau. "It's great to see the benefits of these two approaches working together to provide better care for our whānau."

Te Arateatea Trust is supported through Rātā Foundation’s Strategic Health Pou (funding priority), which aims to remove barriers to mental health support and enable access to diverse support options, including rongoā and innovative locally based solutions.

Rātā Chief Executive Leighton Evans says the key focus of this funding area is to ensure people in need get the right support when they need it. "We want individuals, families and whānau to thrive so they can participate positively in the community. A key part of this is being able to access support and services in a way that is comfortable and familiar, and aligned with community, culture and identity.

"Providing support to organisations such as Te Arateatea Trust enables them to focus on their effectiveness and extend the impact they have in communities of need. Their focus on training the next generation of healers, and preserving traditional healing knowledge, also aligns with our focus on helping organisations to grow their capacity for intergenerational benefit."

Find out more and watch our Te Arateatea Trust Faces of Funding video here.

