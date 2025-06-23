SimplyFire Ignites Engagement at NZ Business Connect Event, Hamilton

SimplyFire brought spark and safety to the latest NZ Business Connect event on Wednesday evening at their Hamilton headquarters, sponsoring an evening filled with inspiration, education, and networking. The event featured guest speaker Nick Funnell from Nothing but Everything, whose powerful storytelling captivated the audience. Adding a practical twist to the night, SimplyFire donated two car fire extinguishers as business card prize draws—an everyday safety tool that resonated with attendees.

Safety Meets Community

Based in the Bay of Plenty and Waikato, SimplyFire specialises in comprehensive fire protection solutions. Their team services the Bay of Plenty, South Auckland, and the wider Waikato regions, specialising in electronic fire alarm systems and pacifier protection. They also offer fire extinguisher supply and maintenance, compliance certification, fire safety training, and tailored advice for homes, businesses, and vehicles. Their mission is clear: to protect people, property, and livelihoods by making fire safety simple, accessible, and actionable.

By sponsoring the NZ Business Connect event, SimplyFire once again demonstrated its commitment to supporting local business communities and championing everyday safety.

“We believe safety should be simple, practical, and integrated into daily life,” said Lindsay Duffy, General Manager of SimplyFire. “Giving away car fire extinguishers is a great way to start that conversation and empower people to take control of their safety on the road.”

Guest Speaker Highlights: Nick Funnell, Lloyd Te Ruki & Kaleo Benavides

The headline speaker for the evening was Nick Funnell, founder of Nothing but Everything. With a focus on mindset, storytelling, and unlocking clarity, Nick’s presentation struck a chord with attendees who are navigating both business growth and personal development. His talk encouraged attendees to reflect on the deeper ‘why’ behind their business journey.

In addition to Nick’s keynote, SimplyFire also welcomed two guest speakers of their own:

Lloyd Te Ruki, an expert in funding pathways and business support, shared valuable insights on how small to medium-sized enterprises can access resources to grow sustainably and overcome financial hurdles.

Kaleo Benavides from Wintec, who has worked alongside SimplyFire for years, spoke on the importance of educational and industry partnerships. He highlighted how practical training and workplace collaboration can create safer, more skilled teams and stronger local businesses.

These additional speakers brought real-world depth to the evening, reinforcing SimplyFire’s holistic approach to business—not just focusing on products and services, but also education, community, and empowerment.

Driving Value Through Sponsorship

NZ Business Connect is proud to host events that combine practical takeaways with meaningful business relationships. SimplyFire’s involvement helped elevate the Hamilton event, not only through valuable giveaways but also by spotlighting important conversations around workplace and personal safety.

“Support from sponsors like SimplyFire is what allows us to keep creating value for our members,” said Phillip Quay, CEO of NZ Business Connect. “It’s great to see businesses stepping forward with purpose and care—not just for their brand, but for their wider community.”

Lighting the Way Forward

With safety at its core and community at its heart, SimplyFire continues to demonstrate that small, thoughtful actions—like gifting a fire extinguisher—can lead to safer outcomes and lasting conversations. Their involvement in the NZ Business Connect Hamilton event is a powerful example of how safety, connection, and innovation can come together to build a better business environment.

Contact SimplyFire

021 195 8535

https://www.simplyfire.co.nz/

Contact NZ Business Connect

027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz