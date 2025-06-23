Documentary Series Reveals The Heart of Healthcare in Aotearoa New Zealand

I Am A Doctor is a powerful short-form documentary series celebrating the essential care, support and expertise that Resident Doctors (or Resident Medical Officers - RMOs) provide across Aotearoa’s health sector.

RMOs are an integral part of our hospitals and healthcare; they’re highly qualified medical practitioners who dedicate years to mastering their craft in a wide range of specialties, including General Practice, Psychiatry, Surgery, and Oncology.

With approximately active 3,500 RMOs, amid an ongoing loss to Australia, they’re the backbone of our healthcare system. Each RMO brings seven to 13 years of postgraduate training on top of their six years of medical school, often at considerable personal sacrifice. They are committed to serving in Aotearoa’s hospitals, GP clinics and specialist facilities, despite the mentally demanding and physically exhausting nature of the work.

The I Am A Doctor series features a diverse range of personal stories sharing the experiences, drive and dedication of RMOs across the country.

In Hamilton’s NICU, Nina Luo navigates the delicate balance of caring for vulnerable newborns while reassuring anxious parents. Her journey is enriched by her personal duty as a mother, affording her a deeper sense of meaning, empathy and understanding in her work.

Kat Foster’s role in Christchurch’s ICU reflects her belief that doctors do their best healing while fueled by their drive for human connection. Her work sees patients through critical and often harrowing moments, while drawing strength and resilience from her own experience of loss and the support of fellow colleagues.

At Waikato Hospital’s Radiation Oncology department, Visharn Sathiyakumar merges his passion for technology and medicine, using cutting-edge treatments to fight cancer. He sees a future role in research as well as teaching the next generation of doctors. His story highlights the technical and emotional challenges faced in one of the most scientifically advanced medical fields.

“RMOs are crucial for the future of healthcare in New Zealand,” states New Zealand Resident Doctors’ Association President Rosa Tobin Stickings. “They’re actively shaping patient care every day. Their knowledge, expertise and acts of service can make a huge impact in someone’s life, often at the most difficult moments.”

The I Am A Doctor series aims to build greater awareness and understanding of the vital role RMOs play in patient care across Aotearoa. While public discussion often centres on the pressures facing the healthcare system, these stories highlight the dedication, skill, and positive impact of this essential workforce.

Rosa adds, “We invite the public to view these documentaries on the I Am A Doctor website and leave messages of support for the RMOs working tirelessly for the safety and well-being of New Zealanders.”

www.iamadoctor.nz.