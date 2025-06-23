Discover Napier's Dog-Friendly Delights from Ace High Motor Inn

Planning a trip to Napier with your four-legged friend? Look no further than Ace High Motor Inn, located in the welcoming suburb of Pirimai. Offering clean, comfortable, and pet-friendly accommodation, Ace High is perfectly positioned for exploring the best of Hawke’s Bay with your dog by your side.

The motel provides spacious, well-equipped rooms and grassy outdoor areas ideal for dogs to stretch their legs. From this central location, you’re just minutes from a range of fantastic dog-friendly parks, reserves, and beaches.

For off-leash fun, Pakowhai Regional Park is a local favourite, featuring a large area where dogs can run free. Another excellent spot is Park Island, which includes agility equipment, water access, and a scenic 1km loop walk. Anderson Park in nearby Greenmeadows offers a 2.3km loop track and plenty of open space, perfect for a relaxed morning stroll. If you prefer a quieter spot, Dolbel Reserve and Prebensen Drive Reserve both allow dogs on-lead and are ideal for a quick leg-stretch.

Dog-friendly walking trails are in abundance here, too. The Ahuriri Estuary Walking Track is a peaceful route for on-lead adventures, offering views of wetlands and local birdlife. Or, explore sections of the expansive Hawke’s Bay Trails, with many dog-friendly paths stretching across coastlines, rivers, and farmland.

When it comes to beach time, you’ll find several dog-welcoming options nearby. Napier Beach allows dogs on-leash and is popular for its long stretches and sea breeze. A short drive south brings you to Central Hawke’s Bay beaches like Kairakau, where dogs are free to enjoy the sand and surf. Westshore Beach, closer to town, also offers designated off-leash areas.

With its handy location, warm hospitality, and easy access to so many scenic spots, Ace High Motor Inn is the ideal base for a paw-some getaway in Napier. Come stay, explore, and enjoy everything Hawke’s Bay has to offer — tail wags guaranteed!

Contact Us:

+64 6 843 3109

0800 270 361

www.acehigh.co.nz

info@acehigh.co.nz

