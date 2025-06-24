infonews.co.nz
Login Sign up
REAL ESTATE

� NZ Rental Market Update: Record High Supply! �

News Online

Tuesday 24 June 2025, 2:43PM

By News Online

23 views

Credit: News Online

New Zealand is seeing an unprecedented number of rental listings, up 24.1% from last year! This surge is driven by:

  • Short-term rentals shifting to long-term
  • Younger renters staying home or moving overseas
  • A slow property sales market leading investors to rent
  • Developers renting unsold new builds

What does this mean for landlords? Many are finding it harder to secure tenants, with extended vacancies now a top concern. Consider adapting your strategy:

  • Shorter/periodic leases
  • Pet-friendly options
  • Modest incentives (e.g., 1 week free rent)
  • Realistic market pricing

The Outlook: Crockers anticipates this oversupply is temporary. With building consents at a six-year low and positive net migration, demand is expected to outpace supply in the next 12-18 months. This means shorter vacancies and likely rising rental prices by 2026!

Read more about Auckland rental prices and market insights. NZ Rental Supply at a Record High: What Investors Should Know