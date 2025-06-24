� NZ Rental Market Update: Record High Supply! �
Tuesday 24 June 2025, 2:43PM
By News Online
23 views
New Zealand is seeing an unprecedented number of rental listings, up 24.1% from last year! This surge is driven by:
- Short-term rentals shifting to long-term
- Younger renters staying home or moving overseas
- A slow property sales market leading investors to rent
- Developers renting unsold new builds
What does this mean for landlords? Many are finding it harder to secure tenants, with extended vacancies now a top concern. Consider adapting your strategy:
- Shorter/periodic leases
- Pet-friendly options
- Modest incentives (e.g., 1 week free rent)
- Realistic market pricing
The Outlook: Crockers anticipates this oversupply is temporary. With building consents at a six-year low and positive net migration, demand is expected to outpace supply in the next 12-18 months. This means shorter vacancies and likely rising rental prices by 2026!
Read more about Auckland rental prices and market insights. NZ Rental Supply at a Record High: What Investors Should Know