� NZ Rental Market Update: Record High Supply! �

New Zealand is seeing an unprecedented number of rental listings, up 24.1% from last year! This surge is driven by:

Short-term rentals shifting to long-term

Younger renters staying home or moving overseas

A slow property sales market leading investors to rent

Developers renting unsold new builds

What does this mean for landlords? Many are finding it harder to secure tenants, with extended vacancies now a top concern. Consider adapting your strategy:

Shorter/periodic leases

Pet-friendly options

Modest incentives (e.g., 1 week free rent)

Realistic market pricing

The Outlook: Crockers anticipates this oversupply is temporary. With building consents at a six-year low and positive net migration, demand is expected to outpace supply in the next 12-18 months. This means shorter vacancies and likely rising rental prices by 2026!

