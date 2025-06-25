infonews.co.nz
Login Sign up
REAL ESTATE

Unlocking Your Property's Potential: Navigating Interest Limitation Rules

News Online

Wednesday 25 June 2025, 8:25PM

By News Online

37 views

Credit: News Online

Ever wondered about the latest changes to interest deductibility for rental properties? The answer is here, and it's good news for investors! Combining smart tax planning with a clear understanding of the rules is key to optimising your property portfolio.

Our latest update simplifies the upcoming changes, helping you understand how to:

  • Claim More Interest: Discover how property investors can once again claim 100% of interest paid on loans for rental properties from April 1, 2025.
  • Understand the Phasing In: Learn about the transition period where 80% of interest incurred is deductible (April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025).
  • Plan Your Next Steps: Get essential tips on reviewing expenses, seeking professional advice, and reassessing your investment strategy.
  • Clarify Past Deductions: Understand what happened to interest payments between October 2021 and March 2024.

Ready to optimise your property's financial performance?

Explore the full details here: When Do the Interest Limitation Rules End?