Hamilton's Own JSR Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Partners with Carrier & Toshiba to Offer Unmatched 10-Year Warranty on Heat Pumps

JSR Refrigeration and Air Conditioning has secured a significant new partnership with AHI Carrier New Zealand, allowing them to offer a market-leading 10-year residential warranty on selected Carrier and Toshiba air conditioning systems. Effective from 1 June 2025, this initiative sets a new benchmark in the New Zealand HVAC industry, where the standard warranty on most heat pumps is just five years—with only two other providers offering up to six.

This exclusive warranty includes five years of full parts and labour cover, followed by an additional five years of parts-only support. It represents a major value-added benefit for homeowners, providing long-term peace of mind and reinforcing the quality and reliability of Carrier and Toshiba products.

To qualify for the 10-year warranty, units must be installed in a residential property by a qualified installer, commissioned in accordance with best practice guidelines, and registered within 90 days of installation. JSR will oversee the full process to ensure each installation meets the requirements for coverage.

This development opens the door for compelling promotional campaigns, with JSR planning to spotlight Carrier and Toshiba systems under the banner of the “Power of Ten”. These promotions will highlight the extended warranty as a key differentiator for customers seeking long-lasting climate control solutions.

By aligning with two globally recognised brands and their commitment to durability, JSR continues to deliver excellence across its range of heating and cooling services. This partnership not only enhances JSR’s product offering but positions the company as a leader in customer assurance within the New Zealand market.

For homeowners considering a new heat pump system, there has never been a better time to invest. With JSR, customers can now enjoy premium comfort backed by the longest residential warranty available in the country.

“This partnership with Carrier and Toshiba is a proud moment for JSR. Offering a 10-year warranty isn’t just about setting a new standard—it’s about giving our customers genuine peace of mind. We stand behind the quality of our work and the products we install, and now we have a warranty to match.”

— Jujhar Randhawa, CEO of JSR Refrigeration and Air Conditioning

