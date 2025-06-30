The Tree of Life: Honouring the Coconut Tree's Sacred Place in the Cook Islands Culture

You’ve seen it in nearly every photo of our little paradise — the iconic coconut tree. It’s the unmistakable symbol of tropical life, a mark that you’ve arrived somewhere truly special. But in the Cook Islands, the coconut is more than just a picture-perfect backdrop.

Known as the “Tree of Life,” it plays a central role in island culture, offering nourishment, healing, and shelter. Its water refreshes, its flesh enriches local cuisine, and its oils soothe both body and soul. From mats and baskets woven from its fronds to jewellery and fuel crafted from its husks, the coconut is woven into the very fabric of island life.

At Pacific Resort Hotel Group, we celebrate the spirit of the coconut through spa treatments, island-inspired cuisine, and cultural experiences that immerse you in the heart of the Cook Islands.

Traditional Flavours: The Role of Coconut in Cook Islands Cuisine

Coconut is a cornerstone of Cook Islands cuisine, adding rich flavour, texture, and depth to many traditional dishes. The beloved Ika Mata — fresh fish marinated in coconut cream, lime, and vegetables — is one of the most iconic, and you can savour this island classic at Sandals Restaurant at Pacific Resort Rarotonga, Little Polynesian Resturant or Rapae Bay Restaurant at Pacific Resort Aitutaki.

Additonal local dishes using coconut include poke, a comforting dish made with pumpkin or banana cooked with arrowroot and coconut cream, is often served as a side dish in place of bread or potato but is equally delicious as a dessert. Rukau, made from taro leaves cooked slowly in coconut cream, is a beloved local favourite — and features in various dishes across our resort restaurants.

For those looking to recreate island flavours at home, Cook Islanders traditionally make their own coconut cream (Tai) by harvesting mature brown coconuts, grating the flesh using a ka‘ara (grater stool), and hand-squeezing it through a thin cloth. The first press yields a rich, velvety cream, perfect for dishes like Ika Mata, curries, and coconut-based desserts.

Discover our Ika Mata recipe and other culinary delights here.

The Coconut’s Role in Cook Islands History: A Tree of Many Uses

The coconut tree has been integral to island life for centuries, providing essential materials for shelter, tools, and ceremonial uses. Its fronds were woven into homes and mats, while the husk created ropes and fishing nets. Coconut shells were used to craft utensils and jewellery, and the tree's wood was fashioned into canoes.

The coconut’s oil was crucial in island medicine, used to protect skin from the sun, treat burns, and promote healing. The milk and meat provided vital nourishment, ensuring sustainability for the community. This versatile tree continues to be a symbol of resourcefulness and resilience in the Cook Islands.

Coconut Oil: Nature’s Luxury for Skin and Soul

In the Cook Islands, coconut oil has long been treasured not only as a culinary staple but also as a natural remedy for skin and wellbeing. At Pacific Resort Aitutaki’s Tiare Spa, Te Manava Spa, and the Pacific Lounge at Pacific Resort Rarotonga, we honour this tradition through indulgent spa experiences.

Selected treatments feature locally crafted Te Tika Skincare products, made with pure Cook Islands coconut oil. Known for its deep moisturising, anti-inflammatory, and skin-rejuvenating properties, this oil is the perfect remedy for sun-kissed skin, helping to soothe, protect, and nourish while leaving you with a healthy tropical glow.

Whether it’s a relaxing massage, a hydrating body scrub, or a soothing facial, you’ll feel the restorative power of the islands in every treatment. Many of these products are also available to take home, allowing you to bring a little piece of paradise with you.

Click here to discover more about our spa and beauty offerings at Pacific Resort Hotel Group.

The Spirit of the Coconut: Embrace the Cook Islands Connection

The coconut tree represents resilience, sustainability, and the deep connection between the people and their environment. It’s been vital to the Cook Islands for centuries, offering shelter, sustenance, and cultural significance.

At Pacific Resort Hotel Group, we invite you to experience the enduring legacy of the coconut through our culinary experiences, spa treatments, and cultural celebrations. The spirit of the "Tree of Life" is woven into every aspect of your stay, allowing you to connect with the Cook Islands in meaningful ways.

Book your escape today – and discover a paradise where nature, tradition, and luxury come together beautifully.

Contact Pacific Resort Hotel Group

https://www.pacificresort.com/



reservations@pacificresort.com

Contact Media PA

027 458 7724 - phillip@mediapa.co.nz