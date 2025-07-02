Stephen Hatfield from Tauranga-based Hatfield Business Development and Accounting Services Joins the NZBC Network

NZ Business Connect is proud to announce one of our new members: Stephen Hatfield, a Chartered Accountant operating out of the Bay of Plenty with over 30 years of experience in the wider world of accounting.

Since 2012, Stephen has been offering his clients a different kind of accounting service to the one that you might have come to expect.

Hatfield is what Stephen calls a “boutique agency” — he and his team target small and medium size businesses with a model built on three prongs: business planning and development, traditional accounting services, and tax.

Hatfield not only helps you to understand your past and present finances— the traditional accounting services that they offer — but also where you can go in the future with their business planning and development services. The company will help you plan for your future prosperity, and keep you accountable on implementing the strategies needed to reach your success.

Success comes in many forms for Hatfield. It could be a dutiful compliance to tax regulation that keeps you out of trouble with the IRD, or helping you reach that aforementioned prosperity. It’s also an adherence to the values of the company, namely:

● Being proactive in communication, not just at the end of the financial year

● Ensuring clarity in communication, and avoiding “Accountanese”

● Maintaining a positive and conscientious attitude

● Being forward thinking and solutions focused; a fixer instead of only an alarm bell

● A good work/life balance for their team

Stephen is a man who likes numbers and formulas. That’s why he became an accountant. Over the years he’s developed his own formula: good information allows for better decisions, and better decisions = mind, time, and financial freedom. He thinks you’ll like the outcome it provides when applied to your business.

Next time you’re considering an accountant, be it when in dire straits, or so wealthy that you need someone to help you count the bills by the 1000, give Hatfield a call. They’re sure to pick up, and Stephen is sure that you’ll leave knowledgeable and satisfied.

Contact Stephen Hatfield:

07 579 6022 Stephen@hatfield.co.nz

https://hatfield.co.nz

Contact NZ Business Connect:

027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz