Artist Statement - Leonardus Aarts

What is Art?

Art is the thrilling spark that beats death - thats all. Brett Whiteley

Why does one paint?

The most fundamental reason one paints is in order to see. Brett Whiteley

Who is an artist?

I am an individual who is also an artist - look at what I am doing. Alan Pearson.

What is the definition of Art?

Discovery is the definition of Art. Pearson.

What is 'good' art?

There are no rules about investment. Sharks can be good. Artist’s dung can be good. Oil on canvas can be good. There’s a squad of conservators out there to look after anything an artist decides is art. Charles Saatchi (Art Collector)

Can one explain what one's art is about?

Painting is a language which cannot be replaced by another language. I don’t know what to say about what I paint, really. Balthus

The position of the artist is humble. He is essentially a channel. Mondrian

It is particularly colouring of the soul which literary technicians have not so far found to be chemically analysable, and consequently,it has NO name.Expressionism is today in the AIR.



I choose to be an artist. Leonardus Aarts