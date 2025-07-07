Travelling with Kids in Winter? Here's How We Make it Easy at Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites, Auckland

Travelling with kids during the winter months can be a challenge, from keeping them warm and entertained to finding the right accommodation that suits the whole family. At Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites, we understand what families need for a smooth and stress-free stay, especially when the temperatures drop.

Our spacious, family-friendly suites offer the ideal base for your Auckland adventure. With options that include kitchenettes and multiple beds, you’ll have the flexibility to prepare meals, store snacks, and create a cosy space that feels like home. Whether you’re here for a weekend getaway or an extended stay, we’ve thought of the little details that help make things easier for parents.

Winter days are perfect for exploring Auckland’s attractions, many of which are just a short drive away, but when it’s time to wind down, our on-site café offers the perfect spot to relax. Grab a warm drink while the kids enjoy a hot chocolate and settle in front of the café’s big screen. We regularly screen family-friendly movies and popular kids’ shows, creating a fun and relaxed space where the whole family can recharge.

We also offer free parking and easy access to public transport, so you can leave the car behind and explore the city without the hassle. Auckland’s museums, indoor play centres, and shopping precincts are all within easy reach, making it simple to plan a fun-filled itinerary regardless of the weather.

Most importantly, our friendly team is always on hand to offer tips, local recommendations, and that extra helping hand when you need it.

So if you’re heading to Auckland this winter with little ones in tow, make Best Western Newmarket your home away from home. We’ve got the warm rooms, welcoming service, and winter-friendly facilities to make your family’s stay a breeze.

Contact Best Western Newmarket

info@abf.net.nz

0508 899 699

https://www.bestwesternnewmarket.co.nz

Contact Media PA

027 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz