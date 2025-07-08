The Ultimate Outdoor Furniture Buying Guide for NZ Homeowners

When you're lucky enough to live in New Zealand, spending time outdoors becomes part of daily life. From long summer afternoons to relaxed evenings with family and friends, the right outdoor furniture makes all the difference. But finding furniture that suits NZ's varied weather can be challenging. This guide simplifies the process, giving you practical advice on choosing stylish, durable pieces perfect for your outdoor area.

Start by Knowing Your Space

First, think about how you use your outdoor area. Is it a lively spot for family gatherings or a quiet corner for reading and relaxing? Take measurements of your space and keep them handy. This helps you avoid buying furniture that's too large or small for your area. Don't forget to factor in room for comfortable movement around the furniture too.

Pick Furniture Made for NZ Weather

New Zealand weather can range from scorching sun to wet and windy conditions, especially near coastal regions. Here's a quick guide on materials suitable for NZ’s climate:

Teak: Naturally strong, resists sun and rain, and ages beautifully.

Aluminium: Lightweight, rust-resistant, and ideal for seaside areas.

Synthetic Wicker: Durable, UV-stable, offering a classic look without the maintenance of natural wicker.

Stainless Steel: Stylish and strong, best in marine-grade quality for coastal homes.

Sunbrella Fabrics: Excellent for cushions and umbrellas, offering UV and water resistance.

Choosing the right materials will ensure your furniture stays looking great for years, no matter what NZ's weather throws at it.

Think Comfort and Practicality

Outdoor furniture isn't just for looks - it needs to be comfortable and easy to use. Look for:

Comfortable cushions designed for outdoor use.

Furniture with adjustable features like reclining chairs or modular lounges.

Designs that are easy to move, stack, or fold for flexible use.

Whenever possible, try furniture in-store. This gives you a chance to test comfort before committing.

Plan for Easy Maintenance and Storage

Good outdoor furniture should be simple to maintain. Opt for materials like teak or powder-coated aluminium that require minimal upkeep. Consider investing in furniture covers or storage boxes for cushions, keeping them clean and dry through winter months.

Choose Furniture to Match Your Lifestyle

Every home is different. Maybe you prefer modern, minimalist styles or something cosy and rustic. Outdoor furniture comes in various styles:

Scandinavian: Clean, modern lines and natural wood finishes.

Coastal: Light, breezy designs with woven textures.

Contemporary: Sleek metals, bold shapes, modern flair.

Rustic: Solid timber, natural textures, warm tones.

Finding a style that matches your home creates a cohesive indoor-outdoor flow.

Consider Long-term Quality

It might be tempting to go for budget options, but investing in quality outdoor furniture pays off in the long run. Quality pieces last longer, require less maintenance, and provide better comfort and enjoyment. Trusted retailers like Poynters in Auckland specialise in durable, stylish furniture designed for New Zealand’s conditions.

Our Top Picks for Outdoor Furniture in NZ

To help you get started with your outdoor space makeover, we’ve handpicked four of our favourite products available at Poynters - each one chosen for its style, comfort, and durability in New Zealand conditions.

1. Ella Outdoor Hanging Egg Chair - Graphite Grey

The Ella Hanging Egg Chair creates the perfect relaxing spot outdoors. Crafted from high-quality polyethylene wicker and featuring a powder-coated aluminium frame, it offers superb durability and weather resistance. The included plush cushion provides excellent comfort, and the chair’s modern, elegant look instantly adds charm to any patio or garden.

Why we love it:

Comfortable, cocoon-like seating experience.

Durable wicker weave, specifically made for NZ’s harsh sunlight.

Stylish statement piece ideal for any outdoor space.

2. Jupiter Sunlounger – Textilene Sling

The Jupiter Sunlounger combines sleek European design with impressive outdoor durability. With a powder-coated aluminium frame and UV-resistant Textilene fabric, it's perfectly suited to New Zealand’s climate, including coastal areas. Easy to move with built-in wheels and comfortable for lounging all day.

Why we love it:

Modern, stylish design suits any outdoor area.

Durable, strong fabric and frame construction.

Lightweight and easy to reposition, perfect for sunny days.

3. Leaf Outdoor Aluminium Coffee Table – Lava or White

The Leaf Coffee Table adds both function and flair to your outdoor setting. With a curved, avocado-like shape and smooth powder-coated finish, it’s practical, attractive, and completely weather-resistant. It comes in two modern colours and works beautifully with lounges or chairs.

Why we love it:

Eye-catching design with no sharp edges

Made from durable aluminium - great for coastal homes

Low-maintenance and easy to clean

4. Roma Sidepost Patio Umbrella – 3.5m Octagonal, Multi-Tilt

The Roma Sidepost Umbrella is Poynters’ exclusive and it’s packed with features. With 360° rotation and multi-directional tilt, it offers flexible shade throughout the day. Made with premium Sunbrella fabric and strong powder-coated framing, it’s ideal for residential outdoor use.

Why we love it:

Easy-to-adjust shade at different angles

Fade-resistant canopy fabric

Optional wheeled base makes repositioning simple

With these tips and recommended products, you'll create an inviting outdoor area perfect for enjoying every season in New Zealand.



