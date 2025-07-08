From Shortages to Choice: Davies Homes Welcomes a Market Reset for New Builds

After years of post-COVID disruption, runaway material costs, and long lead times, the building industry in the Waikato is experiencing a welcome shift — and Davies Homes says the current conditions are ideal for well-planned new home construction.

“Right now, everything’s lining up in favour of new builds — pricing, availability, and quality,” says Daniel Davies, founder of Davies Homes. “Subcontractors are more accessible, lead times are manageable, and product options have never been better.”

A Shift from Panic to Planning

During the housing boom, material shortages and long wait times forced compromises. Now, the pressure has eased. “Back then, we were constantly substituting materials just to keep projects moving,” Davies explains. “Today, clients can make decisions based on preference — not desperation.”

Costs for key components like timber decking and steel have also come down, while manufacturers have released improved claddings, flooring, and energy-efficient products.

Buyer Confidence Returns

The fear-of-missing-out mentality has given way to thoughtful planning. Land is no longer snapped up in panic, and buyers can work through scenarios with more clarity. “It’s a buyer’s market in terms of mindset,” Davies says. “People have the breathing space to make the right decisions — and avoid buyer’s remorse.”

“People are taking the time to do their homework. We’ve got clients from all walks of life — from investors to multigenerational farmers — and they’re looking for quality and long-term value.”

While the broader market remains subdued, Davies Homes is building for a diverse audience — from high-end custom homes to investment properties and first-home buyers. “We’re seeing demand across the board,” says Davies. “We are building homes from 175 sqm to 775 sqm.”

Lending Competition Opens Doors

The financial side has also seen a shift. While some buyers still face hurdles, competition among banks is making it easier to secure funding. Davies notes “We’re seeing cashback offers and special low-interest loans — sometimes as low as 1% — for energy-efficient upgrades like solar, water tanks, and insulation. If you structure things properly, you can really make the numbers work.”

Skilled Subcontractor Shortage Ends

A significant shift in the current construction market is the increased availability of skilled contractors — a change that’s proving especially valuable for builders like Davies Homes, who rely on a loyal network of highly experienced tradespeople. During the building boom, the most talented subcontractors were often stretched thin

“Whether it’s a 175 sqm starter home or a 775 sqm estate, every project gets the same top-tier tradespeople,” says Davies. ”And that’s the beauty of building right now. With contractor availability back to normal, clients can access the best of the best, no matter the size or spec of their build.”

Looking Ahead

With supply stabilised, costs easing, and clients once again able to build on their own terms, Davies Homes believes this market reset is long overdue.

“If you want to build well, with confidence, and without the chaos — now’s the time,” says Davies. “You have access to better products, better pricing, and the freedom to plan properly — without pressure.”

About Davies Homes

Davies Homes are Waikato Builders that have built a reputation over more than two decades for high-quality, site-specific homes designed to maximise lifestyle, functionality, and long-term value. With an in-house design team, highly sought after subcontractors, and an uncompromising standard of To learn more or view current projects, visit: www.davieshomes.co.nz