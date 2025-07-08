Snow, Scenery and Winter Magic – Your Perfect Off-Slope Adventure with The Cardrona Horse Treks, 4x4 ATVs & Motorbikes

Ski bunnies, when you’re ready for a day off the slopes but still want to soak up the snowy magic, The Cardrona has the perfect adventure waiting for you. With a fresh blanket of snow across the valley, it’s all about scenery, snowmen, and snow-capped peaks – and you can explore it on four legs or four wheels.

Our snow horse treks offer a peaceful and scenic way to enjoy the mountains. Ride through frosty trails surrounded by stunning alpine views, with our well-loved horses sporting their thick shaggy winter coats. Whether you’re an experienced rider or giving it a go for the first time, we’ll match you with the right horse and guide you every step of the way.

After something a little more thrilling? Our 4x4 quad and ATV tours let you pick up the pace, with snowy ridgelines and wide open views that stretch for miles. Zip through icy tracks, crunch across frozen terrain, and breathe in the fresh alpine air, no ski pass needed.

We’re just down the road from the Cardrona ski field, making it easy to switch things up for the day. Swap your skis for reins or handlebars and discover a new way to enjoy the snow. It’s the ultimate way to rest the legs while still keeping the adventure alive.

The mountains are looking incredible right now, think powdery snow, icy branches and postcard-perfect backdrops everywhere you look. Don’t miss your chance to experience it from a different perspective.

Book now at thecardrona.co.nz and make your winter holiday even more memorable. Whether you’re keen to ride amongst the snow or cruise on a quad, your snowy escape starts here.

“We’re having a good run with lots of fantastic snowy rides with both the horses & quads at the moment… It’s cold but beautiful.” Kel fromThe Cardrona

