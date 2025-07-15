Why Local Service Businesses Should Be Using Their Google Business Profile Every Week

Someone searching for a plumber on their phone using Google Credit: EightySix Digital

When someone in your town searches for a plumber, builder, or electrician, there’s a good chance they’re not clicking through to websites. They’re choosing directly from the map either on mobile or desktop.

That’s where your Google Business Profile (GBP) comes in, and for local service businesses in New Zealand, using it properly (and consistently) is one of the easiest ways to win more work, often for free.

Your GBP Is Your Digital Shopfront And Most Businesses Are Ignoring It

If you’ve claimed your Google Business Profile and haven’t touched it since… you’re not alone.

But Google looks at activity as a ranking factor. A well-managed profile, with regular posts, updated photos, service areas, and customer reviews is more likely to rank higher in the local map pack.



That’s the 3-pack of listings that show up under the map when people search for things like:

“Blocked drains Christchurch”

“Electrician near me”

“Tree removal Queenstown”

In most cases, these listings appear above the normal website results. If you’re not showing up there, you’re invisible to a huge slice of your market.

What Local Businesses Should Be Doing

If you’re a tradie or local contractor or local service business, here’s what you should be doing at least once a week on your GBP:

Post a quick update (a recent job, a tip, a seasonal reminder)

Upload a new photo (before/after, your ute, your team)

Reply to every review (even the positive ones)

Check your business hours (especially during public holidays)

Add new services or FAQs as your offering grows

Even five minutes a week can keep your listing active, build trust with potential customers, and improve your visibility in Google’s eyes.

Real Results From Simple Effort

I recently worked with an electrician in Dunedin. By doing nothing more than posting once a week, emailing their previous clients asking for reviews and replying to reviews, they moved from spot #8 on Google Maps to the top 3, where 70–80% of the clicks happen.

Their leads doubled, without spending a cent on ads.

Google Favors Active Businesses

Google’s goal is to show users the most relevant, active businesses.

If your competitor posts weekly updates, shares photos of recent work, and responds to customers, while your profile sits untouched… guess who’s getting more leads?

Don’t Just Set It and Forget It

If you’re a local service business and want to rank well in your area, start thinking of your Google Business Profile like social media, or even your second website.

Use it to:

Show off your work

Build trust

Stay visible

Get calls

It doesn’t have to cost you a thing, just a bit of time and consistency.

Or, if you don't have the time, talk to me about my Google Business Profile Management service.

Written by: Stu Clark, founder of EightySix Digital

Helping NZ trades and service businesses rank higher, get more leads, and build websites that actually work.