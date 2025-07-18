Supporting Kiwis into Homes and Business Success – Meet Paul Marlow from Vega Lend

We are pleased to welcome Paul Marlow, Residential & Commercial Mortgage Adviser at Vega Lend, to the NZ Business Connect network. Based in the Waikato, Paul is a dedicated financial adviser who supports Kiwis through every stage of their personal and commercial lending journey.

With a practical, hands-on approach and a strong focus on results, Paul helps clients navigate the ever-changing property and finance landscape with clarity and confidence. Whether you’re a first-home buyer, seasoned property investor, business owner, or planning a large-scale development, Paul is committed to helping you secure the most competitive and strategic lending solutions.

Paul brings a wealth of knowledge to his role, working closely with clients to structure loans effectively and assess the feasibility of complex development projects, from land acquisition right through to project completion. His clients value his ability to simplify the lending process and offer clear, honest guidance tailored to their goals.

At Vega Lend, Paul is part of a wider team that prides itself on personalised service and long-term client relationships. He understands that every situation is different and takes the time to understand each client’s unique circumstances, ensuring they receive tailored advice and lending support that fits.

From residential mortgages to commercial lending and development finance, Paul’s expertise covers a wide range of financial services. His approach is grounded in integrity, transparency, and a genuine desire to see his clients succeed.

If you’re looking for a knowledgeable, approachable mortgage adviser who can help you take the next step, whether it’s buying a home, growing your investment portfolio, or undertaking a business development, Paul Marlow is ready to assist.

Connect with Paul today to find out how he can help you structure smarter lending solutions and achieve your property and business goals with confidence.

Contact Paul Marlow at Vega Lend

https://vegalend.co.nz

paul.marlow@vegalend.co.nz

020 4151 9342

Contact MediaPA

027 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz

mediapa.co.nz