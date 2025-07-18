Why Guests Keep Coming Back to Ace High Motor Inn, Napier: Accommodation Review

When it comes to finding the perfect place to stay in Hawke’s Bay, Ace High Motor Inn stands out for its exceptional service, cleanliness, and genuine hospitality, a combination that has turned many first-time guests into loyal regulars.

Tamlyn Williams recently spent over two weeks at the motel with her children and was blown away by the experience. “I can’t fault Ace High at all,” she wrote. “My kids and I absolutely love this place. The owner and reception staff are amazing to approach, and the cleaners were something I have never seen before, and I’ve stayed in many motels. They always made sure we had EVERYTHING daily. The room was absolutely spotless upon arrival.” Tamlyn’s heartfelt thanks reflect the deep appreciation many guests feel after staying here.

Another frequent guest, known online as The Sports Shed, has made Ace High his go-to accommodation whenever he visits the region. “I’ve stayed at Ace High Motor Inn many times now and absolutely love it,” he said. “It’s the only place I stay when I go to Hawke’s Bay. Frank and the team are lovely and caring and make sure you have the best stay. Highly recommend.”

Dan Mischefski also stayed for two weeks and praised the motel for being both “very spacious and cosy.” He particularly appreciated the level of service: “Frank, his family and the staff were absolutely fantastic for the duration of my stay. I especially loved the daily servicing of the room, which many hotel/motels no longer offer as standard. Highly recommended for short or long stays.”

Peter Cartwright summed it up nicely: “Great place to stay and good value, awesome people running this place.”

It’s clear that Ace High Motor Inn isn’t just another place to rest your head, it’s a well-loved home away from home. With spotless rooms, thoughtful daily service, and a team that goes the extra mile to ensure every guest feels welcome, it’s no surprise that so many return time and time again. If you’re heading to Hawke’s Bay, Ace High Motor Inn deserves a spot at the top of your list.

Contact Us:

+64 6 843 3109

0800 270 361

www.acehigh.co.nz

info@acehigh.co.nz

Contact MediaPA

027 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz



#petfriendly #accommodation #napier #hawkesbay