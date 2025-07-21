Find Your Perfect Stay: 3 Unique Room Experiences at Best Western Newmarket, Auckland Accommodation

Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites, located in Auckland’s vibrant Newmarket–Epsom precinct, offers a diverse range of 66 modern rooms across four buildings. Whether you’re travelling solo, as a couple, or with a group, there’s a room type tailored to suit your needs. Here’s a closer look at three standout options:

Standard Room (1 King Bed, Kitchenette)

Ideal for couples or solo travellers, the Standard Room features a plush king-size bed and a handy kitchenette complete with microwave, mini-fridge, and tea-making facilities. With air conditioning, a tiled bathroom, and free high-speed Wi-Fi, this room delivers modern comfort and excellent value. Guests consistently praise the quiet ambience and high-quality bedding.

Executive Room (1 King + 1 Single Bed, Kitchenette)

Perfect for small families or business colleagues, the Executive Room provides an additional single bed alongside a king bed. With its own kitchenette, separate sleeping areas, and cable TV, this option offers a practical and spacious layout. Visitors often highlight the thoughtful room design and the sense of homely comfort.

Split-Level Apartment (1 King + 4 Singles, Kitchen & Two Bathrooms)

Great for larger groups or families, the Split-Level Apartment combines urban convenience with the comfort of home. This spacious two-storey layout features a full kitchen, two bathrooms, and separate living and sleeping zones, with a king bed upstairs and twin beds below. It's the perfect option for guests wanting more space and autonomy during their stay.

Why These Rooms Stand Out

Versatility: From cosy rooms for two to expansive apartments for six, there’s something for every traveller.

Convenience: Kitchens in most rooms offer flexibility for self-catering.

Comfort and Connectivity: All rooms include air conditioning, free Wi-Fi, cable TV, and premium bedding.

Central Location: Just minutes from Auckland’s CBD and close to Newmarket’s popular shopping and dining spots.



Whether you’re here for work, leisure, or a little of both, Best Western Newmarket delivers a tailored stay that meets your travel needs with comfort and ease.

