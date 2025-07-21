Excavat Awarded SiteWise Gold Certification for Outstanding Health & Safety

Excavat is proud to announce it has achieved SiteWise Gold certification, scoring an impressive 97% in its annual health and safety assessment conducted through Site Safe NZ’s SiteWise prequalification system excavat.co.nz.

What SiteWise Gold Means

Gaining SiteWise Gold status is no small feat. Companies must demonstrate top-tier health and safety practices, scoring at least 90% across rigorous criteria, to earn this recognition.

Excavat’s 97% score not only highlights its commitment to safety but ranks it among New Zealand’s most trusted and reliable contractors.

A Commitment to Safety Excellence

Achieving this rating reflects Excavat’s deep-rooted culture of safety and operational excellence. From frontline workers to leadership, every team member plays a role in maintaining high standards on site, supporting a safer working environment and enhancing client confidence in every project.

Standout Benefits of SiteWise Gold

Trusted in serious contracts: Many principals now require SiteWise Gold from their contractors before work can begin.

Clear credibility: Displays of the certification, such as in tender documents, email footers, or on-site signage, signal reliability and professionalism.

Competitive edge: In a crowded market, Gold status helps differentiate Excavat from peers, opening doors to new opportunities.

Looking Ahead

While Excavat celebrates this major milestone, its commitment to safety is ongoing. The company aims to continually refine and adapt processes, ensuring that safety remains front and centre as projects grow in scale and complexity.

About Excavat

Excavat delivers professional excavation services across New Zealand, backed by proven project delivery and a firm focus on safety. Earning SiteWise Gold certification reinforces the company’s pledge to protect both its people and clients while offering dependable, high-quality service.

