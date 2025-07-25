Fire and Emergency New Zealand offers firefighters a 5.1 percent pay increase

Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union have been negotiating a collective employment agreement for career firefighters since 16 July 2024.

Deputy Chief Executive Service Delivery Operations/Deputy National Commander Megan Stiffler says Fire and Emergency has offered the Union a 5.1 percent pay increase over the next three years, as well as increases to some allowances.

"We consider the offer is fair, balances cost of living pressures being faced by individuals alongside fiscal pressures faced by Fire and Emergency and is consistent with the Government Workforce Policy Statement."

Megan Stiffler says Fire and Emergency has invested significantly in its people and its resources for the safety of communities since it was established in 2017.

"The previous collective employment agreement settlement in 2022 provided a cumulative wage increase of up to 24 percent over a three-year period for our career firefighters."

"Fire and Emergency has also been investing in replacing our fleet, with 317 trucks replaced since 2017 and another 70 on order. We are currently spending over $20 million per year on replacement trucks. There is also a significant programme of station upgrades underway, as well as investment in training," she says.

"In 2023/24 most career firefighters earned over $100,000 per year, including overtime and allowances. The turnover rate for our career firefighters was just 3.6 percent last year, and the average length of service was 17 years. We work constantly with our people to ensure we are an employer of choice."

"Our firefighters are highly trained and deeply committed to serving their communities and we are investing in our people and our resources, to support them. They do an incredible job keeping New Zealanders safe."

