New World launches New Zealand's first reverse vending machine at a supermarket

Auckland’s New World Birkenhead is proudly trialling New Zealand’s first supermarket-based reverse vending machine (RVM), giving locals the chance to recycle single-use drink containers while raising funds for their local schools and charities.



Delivered in partnership with TOMRA, the world's largest manufacturer of RVM’s and technology supporting return schemes, the trial is designed to showcase how RVMs work, test consumer appetite for this collection method, and demonstrate how this technology can boost recycling rates and improve the quality of materials recovered.



RVMs are widely used in Europe and other parts of the world. The machines accept empty plastic and glass bottles, and aluminium cans. Customers simply remove the cap, insert the container, and the machine uses sensors to identify and sort materials by type. The goal is to understand consumer support for a future rollout of a regulated container return scheme in Aotearoa.



“We’re really excited to be giving this a go at New World Birkenhead,” says Sandy Botterill, Head of ESG for Foodstuffs, the co-operative behind the nations New World, PAK’nSAVE and Four Square stores.



“People here have already gotten in behind other recycling efforts like soft plastics and caps and lids, so we’re pretty sure they’ll back the reverse vending machine too, especially with the chance to help out local schools at the same time.”



Every container returned through the machine contributes 10 cents to one of four local schools. Customers choose where their donation goes with the monthly New World Birkenhead donation capped at $1,500 per month.



New World Birkenhead was chosen for the trial because locals are already keen recyclers and the lids and caps collection at the store have been significant.



Local school principal, Thomas Bigge, from Kauri Park School in Beachhaven, says the initiative is a win-win: "It’s a great way to get tamariki thinking about recycling and making a tangible difference in their community. Every bottle or can they bring back helps their school. It’s a fantastic incentive."



Auckland Council is backing the idea as it is in line with its continued advocacy for a nationwide container return scheme, and its goal to achieve zero waste by 2040.



North Shore Ward Councillor, and Chair of Auckland’s Policy and Planning Committee Richard Hills said: "It is great to see this innovative trial taking place in our community, and with the opportunity to spread citywide, if successful.”



“The fact that it involves and supports our local schools at the same time is an awesome incentive to reduce waste to landfill, in addition to the clear environmental benefits. Congratulations to New World Birkenhead, Foodstuffs, and everyone involved."



Foodstuffs supports researching how a regulated, nationwide container return scheme with voluntary participation of supermarkets could deliver consistency and scale.



"We see this as an important step towards learning what the public thinks about recycling in this way," says Botterill. "This trial will help us understand how to successfully integrate reverse vending machines into a supermarket environment on a voluntary basis, and support community recycling at the same time. It’s not about rolling anything out, more about seeing what’s possible.”