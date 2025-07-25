Te Papa named TripAdvisor's top tourist attraction in New Zealand, top 1% worldwide

Te Papa has been recognised in the Tripadvisor 2025 Travellers' Choice Awards, cementing its position as a world-class cultural destination.

Te Papa is awarded the following accolades:

#1 attraction in New Zealand in the TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice Awards 2025

#5 in the South Pacific in the TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice Awards 2025

Top 1% or Best of the Best attractions worldwide in TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice Awards 2025

The prestigious TripAdvisor recognition is backed by exceptional visitor feedback, with Te Papa maintaining a 4.7-star rating out of 5 based on over 14,415 reviews, with 11,127 five-star reviews contributing to the museum's outstanding reputation. Te Papa was also the #1 attraction in New Zealand in 2024.

"This TripAdvisor win cements our place as a must-see destination for visitors from around the world,” says Te Papa Tumu Whakarae | Chief Executive Ms Courtney Johnston.

Entry to Te Papa is free for all New Zealanders, while international visitors aged 16 and older have been charged $35 for entry since September 2024.

“To maintain our number one status in our first year of charging international visitors is just fantastic,” said Te Papa Kaihautū | Māori Co-Leader Dr Arapata Hakiwai.

Recent TripAdvisor reviews highlight the museum's impact on visitors. One reviewer described Te Papa as "a world-class museum that masterfully weaves together natural wonders and rich cultural heritage" while another noted it as "an essential Wellington experience" calling it "both a landmark and a living heart of the city."

Visitors consistently praise the museum's diverse offerings. "An immersive experience into New Zealand's past, present and future" wrote one couple, while another visitor remarked: "This is a sensational cultural and educational experience, absolutely world class."

The museum welcomed over 1 million visits in the 2024/25 financial year, including 428,266 international visits, primarily from Australia, the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, and France. International visitors spend an average of 121 minutes exploring the museum's extensive collections and exhibitions.

The TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards are based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings from millions of TripAdvisor users worldwide over a 12-month period. Te Papa's 4.7-star rating places it among the world's most highly-regarded cultural attractions, with visitors frequently highlighting the museum's Māori taonga, its Gallipoli: The Scale of Our War exhibition, and the Te Taiao Nature immersive natural history area.

About Te Papa

Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa, known as Te Papa, is New Zealand's national museum, located in Wellington. Home to over two million collection items, Te Papa serves as a world-class visitor destination, a storehouse of the country’s treasures, and a major research facility. The museum is free for all New Zealanders and delivers an exceptional experience to international visitors for the international entry fee of $35.