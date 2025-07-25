Supply chain partners face significant fines if they contribute to speeding, fatigue or overloading by truck drivers

The national road freight association, Transporting New Zealand, is calling on all parties across the supply chain to play their part in preventing speeding, breach of work time rules and overladen trucks.

Transporting New Zealand has launched a set of resources raising awareness about the "Chain of Responsibility" provisions in the Land Transport Act, that can result in serious fines for those who influence truck drivers to breach transport rules.

Transporting New Zealand Chief Executive Dom Kalasih says that it isn’t just truck drivers with road safety responsibilities.

"If your conduct contributes to truck drivers exceeding speed limits, breaching work time rules, or operating over-weight vehicles, you can be liable for a fine of up to $25,000 under the Land Transport Act."

"This is relevant to everyone from transport company directors, cargo owners, processors, and ports. All those supply chain parties whose instructions, expectations and facilities can contribute to non-compliance."

"While it is ultimately the responsibility of truck drivers and road freight businesses to ensure they are operating safely and compliantly, the Chain of Responsibility provisions recognise that other parties are often in a position of power when it comes to getting freight delivered."

"Transporting New Zealand has always maintained a zero-tolerance policy towards deliberate non-compliance by transport operators, and that remains unchanged."

Kalasih says he hopes that the Chain of Responsibility resources will encourage conversations between transporters, their clients, and transport facilities like processing plants and ports.

"Issues that really put road freight companies under pressure include last minute timing and delivery changes, unrealistic ultimatums from supply chain partners, and a lack of weighing facilities or parking facilities."

Kalasih would like to see supply chain partners have clear chain of responsibility policies, and increased use of written contracts with appropriate protections for transporters.

"If all parties across the supply chain play their part, it puts truck drivers and road freight companies in the best position to deliver the freight task safely and efficiently."

