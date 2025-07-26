Care urged after spate of fatal house fires

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is asking everyone to put fire safety at the front of their minds following a spike in the number of fatal house fires.

Risk Reduction and Investigations Manager Peter Gallagher says that in the last 12 months there have been 17 people who have died in avoidable residential house fires.

"This is our worst year in 10 years. With the cooler weather, we see more house fires. It is so important that people take some simple steps to ensure whanau and friends are safe," he says.

"A fire can be un-survivable within just three minutes which is why it’s so important to get that early warning of fire from your smoke alarms."

Peter says that in many of the recent fatal fires there have been working smoke alarms, but they have not been the right places.

"Having one working smoke alarm in your lounge won’t help if a fire starts from the heater in your bedroom and you’re asleep in there with the door closed.

"Make sure you have working smoke alarms in all bedrooms, hallways, and living areas - including in caravans and in sleep outs.

"When you hear your smoke alarms go off, get out and stay out. Make sure your family has a three-step escape plan.

"A three-step escape plan is working smoke alarms, your best and alternative ways out, and a safe meeting place," he says.

Peter says it is important to keep flammable materials, such as clothing or bedding, at least one metre from the heater or fire.

"As well as this, check all electrical equipment is in good working order.

"If you use an electric blanket, check for hotspots by turning it on high for 15 minutes, then switching it off and running your hand over the blanket. Make sure to turn your electric blanket off before you go to sleep."

Peter says that during winter months people have been known to turn to dangerous alternative heating sources to heat their homes.

"We remind people that all outdoor equipment should not be used as a heating method within their home."

Peter says more fire safety advice can be found at https://www.fireandemergency.nz/winter-fire-safety/.

"Take the time this weekend to put some of these simple steps in place. They can save lives."

Fire safety top tips

- Have working smoke alarms in all bedrooms, hallways, and living areas - including in caravans and in sleep outs. Check they are working by pushing the button each month.

- When your smoke alarms sounds, get out and stay out.

- Have a three-step escape plan in place. That is working smoke alarms, your best and alternative ways out, and a safe meeting place.

- Keep all flammable items at least a metre from the heater.

- Check all electrical equipment is in good working order, including electric blankets.

