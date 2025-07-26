PM must act to end tobacco industry interference in his Government

Health Coalition Aotearoa is calling on Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to show leadership and strip NZ First of the tobacco and vaping portfolio, following damning revelations of collusion between NZ First and tobacco giant Philip Morris.

A detailed RNZ investigation uncovered documents showing Philip Morris provided NZ First with a draft piece of regulation which the Deputy Prime Minister at the time Winston Peters supported.

Winston Peters was described by JUUL representatives as "industry friendly and highly geared towards commercial interests." NZ First reportedly assured Philip Morris they would "put that draft into the policy mix."

The World Health Organization’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, which New Zealand signed in 2005, explicitly warns of the "irreconcilable conflict" between the goals of public health and the interests of the tobacco industry. Under this treaty, governments must protect health policy from tobacco industry interference.

"By allowing tobacco industry influence, this Government is breaching its obligations under the World Health Organization convention, says Professor Chris Bullen, Health Coalition Aotearoa tobacco spokesperson and University of Auckland professor.

"These documents confirm what many have long feared: tobacco companies are influencing health policy in Aotearoa. The Prime Minister must demonstrate he expects the highest standards of integrity from his Ministers and reallocate the tobacco and vaping portfolio," says Professor Bullen.

Tobacco companies’ intensive and covert lobbying comes as no surprise. However, evidence NZ First MPs have been complicit in these arrangements will shock the public, who expect higher standards from politicians.

The evidence in the media today gives an explicit example of how officials are exposed to communications, meetings and relationships with a powerful industry on policy that is supposed to be protecting public health. And yet another example of this Government favouring commercial interests over people’s lives and health.

Winston Peters told reporters yesterday "I’ve always been industry friendly". Matching rhetoric of NZ First Minister Shane Jones last year confirmed Philip Morris External Relations Manager Api Dawson was involved in ‘soundings’ about the party's tobacco policy.

Professor Bullen says the revelations offer Luxon a clear opportunity to put New Zealanders’ health ahead of dirty politics.

"This is a test of leadership. He must reassign the tobacco and vaping portfolio to someone with no ties to the industry. New Zealanders expect transparency and a Government that acts with integrity.

"The Government has already damaged Aotearoa New Zealand’s international standing by repealing popular, widely acclaimed smokefree measures - a move that has seen a stall in the decline of smoking prevalence, while inequities persist.

"The RNZ revelations show serious lack of judgement by this Government. It must end now. We are spending billions treating preventable diseases caused by smoking, while politicians allow the industry to keep selling the products that cause these harms. It’s reckless and it’s wrong," says Professor Bullen.

Health Coalition Aotearoa is calling for:

Immediate reassignment of the

tobacco and vaping portfolio from NZ First to a politician free of any ties to the industry, and who will prioritise New Zealanders’ health over corporate profits.

The Ministry of Health to exclude the nicotine industry from policy processes, interact only when necessary, and document all interactions in alignment with the World Health

Organization’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, to which Aotearoa is a Party.

Stronger rules on lobbying and conflicts of interest across government. Health Coalition Aotearoa is running a campaign to mitigate the harmful impact of industry involvement in public health policy.

The Government to prioritise the advice and expertise of those working to reduce tobacco and nicotine harm when changing tobacco policies.

"All the current Government’s coalition parties have links to the tobacco industry. That must end," said Professor Bullen. "The Prime Minister has a choice: run a government based on integrity or stoop to a new level of dirty politics. He must act now."