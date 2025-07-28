Willis Fails to Deliver: Taxpayers Still Paying for Bigger Public Service

The Taxpayers’ Union is slamming Finance Minister Nicola Willis for failing to deliver a leaner, more efficient public service, with new figures revealing that the public service is now larger than it was at the 2023 election, despite months of so-called ‘cuts’.



Taxpayers’ Union spokesperson Tory Relf said:“With a structural deficit still baked into the Government’s books, taxpayers can’t afford a bloated bureaucracy and empty promises.”



“After months of announcements and rhetoric, the public deserves more than just headlines. There are more public servants now than at the 2023 election. Where are the actual reductions? Where are the savings? This isn’t fiscal discipline, it’s business as usual dressed up as reform.”



“If the Government is serious about delivering value for money, it needs to stop spinning and start shrinking the bureaucracy.”



“Nicola Willis was tasked by Christopher Luxon with ‘going for growth’ - but the only thing she’s growing is the very thing she promised to get on top of: the bureaucracy.”