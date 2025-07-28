Tauranga's weak excuses to keep cocktail list a secret 'non-transparent'

TAURANGA

The decision to withhold the list of invitees at a $40,000 private cocktail party, organised by Tauranga City Council to farewell its appointed commissioners, has been found unreasonable by the Chief Ombudsman.



Local Government Campaigns Manager for the Taxpayers’ Union, Sam Warren, said:



“At the end of the day, it’s about transparency, and there was none. It's a disgrace.”



“Strategically leaning on vague excuses to withhold information continues to be a big problem with councils, and much more needs to be done to improve access to information in thais space.”



“Ironically, the whole event was a $40,000 knees-up to celebrate former Tauranga commissioner Anne Tolley, who is now the chair of Transparency International – which receives funding from taxpayers. If we’re talking about transparency, how about we look at the financial aid the government throws at these so-called independent institutions?”



"It's a terrible look for Tauranga and its former commissioners. Those days were nothing to celebrate – and trying to keep the list from locals is incredibly crooked."



“Transparency shouldn’t have to be wrestled out of the Council – and now that the commissioners are long-gone, the public deserves much more accountability from the Chief Executive.”