Western Springs teens take up US football scholarships

AUCKLAND

Two Western Springs AFC teenagers are on their way to football scholarships in the United States after long-time association with the club throughout their young careers

Indigo Kirk and Charli Dunn, both 18 will attend Wilmington University in NCAA Division II in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference for Kirk and Dunn at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) in the NCAA Division 1 Conference.

Kirk has worn the green and white hoops since joining the club as a youngster, working her way through the grades all the way up to the Women’s Premier squad.

She has played in various teams, including Junior Grades, Academy, Girls National Youth League squads, and recently graduated into competitive Women’s Development and Women’s Premier Teams.

Kirk contributed to key moments this season, including scoring the winner in a cross-town clash against Eastern Suburbs in the NRFL Women’s Premier, that also won NRFL Goal of the Week.

Additionally, she regularly led coaching sessions for Academy players, School Holiday Football and various programmes over the years.

Women's Premier captain Tiana Hill has seen Kirk's development at Springs first hand.

“We have seen Indi take her game to new heights in the last 12 months. She consistently puts in bold and impactful performances. Indi is a vibrant core of our Springs whanau who will be deeply missed. We wish her nothing but greatness in the next step in her footy journey."

Meanwhile Dunn has been at the club for 13 years. her first game for Springs was in 2012, at just five years and one month old.

She has played in every age group and joined the Women’s Premier Team in 2024, with 47 games in the Lotto NRFL Women’s Premiership.

Dunn recently earned recognition on the world stage, representing New Zealand at the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in 2024

She has also given back to the club in many ways, including coaching in the Academy, Fantails, Holiday Programmes and Skill Centres, as well as four years helping various community and social teams.

Dunn has had a positive impact on so many others around the club and she will be missed by everyone she has played, coached and worked alongside.

“It has been inspirational watching Charli grow in confidence, composure and leadership in the prems space over the last few years. She is a player who you can trust to have your back on and off the field. Charli is an incredibly talented player with a bright future ahead. We will miss her beyond words but wish her nothing but the best for this new adventure," said HIll.

