Pacific Resort Hotel Group Recognised in 2025 TripAdvisor Awards

Pacific Resort Hotel Group has received recognition in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2025, with all three of its resorts acknowledged for their performance based on guest reviews and ratings.

Pacific Resort Aitutaki has been named in Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best, recognised for its luxurious offerings in the South Pacific, earning a top spot for Luxury. Celebrated for its intimate charm and boutique experience, securing the category of Small & Boutique in the South Pacific. This places it among the top 1% of hotels worldwide.

Little Polynesian Resort and Pacific Resort Rarotonga have each earned a Travellers’ Choice Award, which ranks them in the top 10% of hotels worldwide.

Summary of Awards

Pacific Resort Aitutaki

Included in the Best of the Best: Luxury category

Placed in the top 1% of hotels worldwide

Little Polynesian Resort

Recognised for its intimate ambience and exceptional service, acknowledged as a standout in the Small & Boutique category within the South Pacific.

Ranked in the top 10% of hotels worldwide (Travellers’ Choice)

Pacific Resort Rarotonga

Acknowledged for its guest experience and service, earning acclaim among the top properties in the South Pacific.

Also placed in the top 10% of hotels worldwide (Travellers’ Choice)

About the Awards

Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best Awards are based on the highest volume of positive guest reviews and ratings over a 12-month period. Fewer than 1% of Tripadvisor’s 8 million listings receive this award.

The Travellers’ Choice Award recognises properties that consistently earn strong feedback. These awards are based entirely on the experiences shared by guests who stayed at each property.

Acknowledging Their Guests

They thank every guest who has taken the time to leave a review. Your feedback plays a key role in these results.