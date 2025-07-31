Quake City opens doors with free entry weekend

CANTERBURY

The hugely popular Quake City exhibition, which tells stories from the Canterbury earthquakes, will be free to visit on Saturday 9 August and Sunday 10 August.

The free weekend has become an annual fixture in Christchurch, with thousands of people visiting Quake City during the event last year. It is made possible by major sponsor Natural Hazards Commission Toka Tū Ake, formerly EQC, which has supported Quake City for over a decade.

Canterbury Museum’s special exhibition takes visitors through the first earthquake of 4 September 2010, the widespread destruction and rescue efforts of 22 February 2011 through to the recovery and ongoing rebuild of the city.

The exhibition features some of the defining objects of this time – from the top of the Christ Church Cathedral spire to the railway station clocks that stopped when the earthquakes struck. Hear the incredible human stories of survival and endurance, discover the fascinating science behind earthquakes and resilient buildings, and see how Cantabrians responded to the earthquakes and their aftermath.

Canterbury Museum Tumuaki | Director, Anthony Wright, says the free weekends have proven popular with Cantabrians since they were first introduced in 2017.

"There are often people queuing outside Quake City over the free weekend,’’ he says.

“It gives Cantabrians a chance to reflect on our earthquake experiences. It also gives young people, or those who did not live in Canterbury at the time, a chance to learn about the city’s recent history.”

“Quake City has also become a must see for international visitors keen to understand Canterbury's earthquake story."

“We’re grateful to the Natural Hazards Commission Toka Tū Ake for supporting the free weekends and their ongoing support as major sponsor since 2013. The Commission also supports natural hazards and preparedness education programmes delivered by Museum educators in schools across Waitaha Canterbury and Te Tai Poutini West Coast.”

Quake City is attracting record numbers, with more than 87,000 visitors for the year ending 30 June 2025. Visitor figures have risen 24% since the same period 2 years earlier, when 70,000 people visited. About 640,000 people have come through the doors since Quake City opened in February 2013.

Natural Hazards Commission Public Education Manager Hamish Armstrong says they are proud to be the major sponsor of Quake City.

“It’s been great to see more and more people coming to Quake City every year – both visitors to the city and locals.”

“As we move further away from the events of 2010 and 2011, it’s so important that we continue to remember the impacts experienced by Canterbury and its people. Quake City plays a vital role in helping visitors understand and engage with that unique story. Support for such initiatives is a key part of what the Natural Hazards Commission does to promote awareness of natural hazards risk and how we can all be prepared for future events.”

Quake City, 299 Durham Street North, corner Armagh Street, open 10.00 am to 5.00 pm daily (except Christmas Day). Admission charges normally apply.

Supported by major sponsor Natural Hazards Commission Toka Tū Ake.