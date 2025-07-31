Health experts urge inquiry into tobacco industry influence after heated tobacco tax cut extended

Health Coalition Aotearoa (HCA) is calling for a public inquiry and urging the Government to rethink its support for heated tobacco products (HTPs), following fresh revelations the Government extended a 50% tax cut on the products for two more years.

Following on the heels of last week's revelations about tobacco industry lobbying of politicians, Health Coalition Aotearoa is calling for a public inquiry into tobacco industry influence. HCA is also calling for the Prime Minister to reassign the tobacco and vaping portfolio away from NZ First.

The heated tobacco products tax break was introduced last year-against the advice of government officials. They pointed out tobacco giant Philip Morris (who have a monopoly on heated tobacco products in Aotearoa New Zealand) would be the main beneficiary.

"There’s no evidence heated tobacco products help people stop smoking, or that they’re significantly less harmful than cigarettes," says Dr Jude Ball, Health Coalition Aotearoa spokesperson and University of Otago researcher.

"Yet the Government, despite committing to a one-year trial, have extended the tax cut by two more years. This decision is favourable to the tobacco industry but not beneficial to public health.

"This latest decision adds to a worrying trend of Government policy decisions that align with tobacco company interests.

The Government’s approach to evaluating if heated tobacco products help people quit smoking is unclear. It is highly unusual for a Government to run a trial like this which, by cutting a tax on HTPs, helps the sole seller of heated tobacco products (Philip Morris) to increase their product sales. Especially if there is no evidence that product helps people to quit cigarettes.

"Tobacco giant Phillip Morris are the sole beneficiaries of this tax cut. It’s a poor use of taxpayer dollars at a time when our health system is already stretched," says Dr Ball.

Health Coalition Aotearoa calls on the Government to act with urgency and leadership and:

Launch a public inquiry into tobacco industry influence on Government policy.

Strip NZ First of the tobacco and vaping portfolio.

We also support the petition launched by Vape-Free Kids NZ calling on the Prime Minister to strip the tobacco and vaping portfolio from New Zealand First.