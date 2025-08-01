Taupō Water Deal Undemocratic and Unaccountable

TAUPO

The Taxpayers’ Union is urging Taupō District Council to reject a proposed cogovernance agreement with Ngāti Tūwharetoa over Lake Taupō and the Upper Waikato River, warning it hands control of major public resources to unelected decision-makers



Taxpayers’ Union spokesperson Tory Relf said:



“This is more than a consultation framework, it gives real authority over water management to a small group without public oversight. That’s a dangerous precedent.”



“Ratepayers are being signed up to a long-term deal with unknown costs, unclear governance structures, and no opportunity to vote on it.”“Iwi involvement should not come at the expense of democracy. Decisions about public water must remain accountable to the public, not locked away behind closed doors.”



“Taupō‘s councillors need to slow this process down, demand transparency, and consult the public before locking in a deal that changes who’s really in charge of our waterways.”



The Taxpayers’ Union is calling for full disclosure of the agreement’s terms, independent legal advice, and public consultation before any vote is taken.

