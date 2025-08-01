Kiwi Web Design Launches Affordable Web Design Services for Auckland Small Businesses

AUCKLAND

Kiwi Web Design, a newly launched digital agency based in Auckland, is now offering affordable, professional web design services tailored specifically to small businesses across New Zealand.

The company was founded to solve a common problem faced by small business owners—finding a reliable web design partner who delivers quality without breaking the bank. Kiwi Web Design’s packages are built to meet the needs of local businesses, from sole traders to growing teams, with services including website design, mobile optimisation, SEO best practices, and ongoing support.

What sets Kiwi Web Design apart is its AI-first approach. As a new generation of web design agency, Kiwi Web Design has built a streamlined, highly efficient workflow by embracing automation and artificial intelligence in everything they do. This allows the team to deliver the same—if not better—results as traditional agencies, at a fraction of the cost.

“We don’t cut corners—we cut waste,” says Charlie Chao, founder of Kiwi Web Design. “By rethinking how websites are built, we’re able to offer professional, modern websites for a much lower price than most other agencies. And we simply pass those savings directly on to our clients.”

Kiwi Web Design specialises in WordPress-based websites that are easy to manage and designed to grow with the business. Each site is optimised for local SEO, ensuring Auckland businesses can be found online by the customers they want to reach.

With many small businesses relying heavily on referrals and foot traffic, having an effective online presence is now more important than ever. Kiwi Web Design helps bridge the digital gap for tradespeople, retail shops, service providers, and startups that want to compete online without overinvesting.

To learn more about Kiwi Web Design or to request a free quote, visit www.kiwiwebdesign.co.nz.