Flush Master Launches in Dunedin

DUNEDIN

Reliable Drainage Experts Now Serving Otago

A new name has entered the local trades scene, and it’s set to make waves.



FlushMaster, Dunedin’s latest drainage specialist, is now officially open for business. With a focus on fast response times, transparent pricing, and quality workmanship, FlushMaster offers a fresh and dependable option for homeowners and businesses in need of expert drainage solutions.

Founded by a team with years of hands-on experience in plumbing and drainage, Flush Master is ready to tackle everything from blocked drains and CCTV inspections to full drainage installations and emergency callouts. The business is locally owned and operated, with a strong commitment to keeping Dunedin’s drains running smoothly, rain or shine.

“We started Flush Master because we saw a real need for a drainage company that shows up when they say they will and does the job right the first time,” says the team. “Whether it’s a blocked sewer, stormwater issue, or new drainage for a renovation, we pride ourselves on fast, honest service with no surprises.”

Flush Master’s services include:

Blocked drain clearing

High-pressure hydro jetting

CCTV drain inspections

Drain repairs and replacements

Stormwater and sewer installations

Emergency drainage services

The business is fully equipped with the latest technology, including high-pressure water jetters and CCTV diagnostic tools, allowing them to diagnose and solve problems quickly and cost-effectively.



Every job is backed by detailed reporting and straightforward advice.

With customer satisfaction at the heart of their approach, FlushMaster is already gaining positive feedback for their responsive service and friendly, knowledgeable team.

Now Taking Bookings

FlushMaster is now available for residential, commercial, and rural drainage work across Dunedin and surrounding areas. To learn more or request a quote, visit www.flushmaster.net.nz.

About FlushMaster



FlushMaster is a locally owned drainage business based in Dunedin ran by the highly reputable plumbing and gas fitting company iPlumb. Specialising in blocked drains, inspections, repairs, and installations, the team brings reliable service and expert advice to homeowners and businesses throughout Otago.