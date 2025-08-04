Are Foodstuffs reneging on agreement to rehire Victoria Park New World staff displaced by fire?

AUCKLAND

Workers First Union members who worked at Victoria Park New World, which was severely damaged by a fire in mid-June, say that Foodstuffs North Island managers appear to be reneging on their commitment to rehire all supermarket staff who are losing jobs and income as a result of the fire, with final paycheques due on Monday 4 August and around 40% of workers still without job offers.

Union members say that of the 80 new positions available at New World Point Chevalier, only around half have been filled by staff from New World Victoria Park, with many workers left in the dark and seeming not to have been rehired by other Foodstuffs stores, as was initially suggested to union representatives. The brand-new New World Point Chevalier was due to open in September but was brought forward to 19 August as a result of the fire at Victoria Park.

One worker from the New World Victoria Park store alleged that in particular, many workers aged 40 or older and those with disabilities and learning difficulties have not yet received offers of employment from Point Chevalier or other Foodstuffs stores in Auckland, while younger workers appeared to have been more likely to be recruited.

Workers First Union is calling for Foodstuffs North Island - the cooperative comprised of New World and Pak’N’Save stores in the North Island - to prioritise hiring all displaced workers from Victoria Park and live up to their commitments to the union that no worker would lose income as a result of the fire.

"They coordinate on pricing, stock, advertising and specials - why the hell can’t they coordinate rehiring experienced staff who’ve lost their jobs as a result of a fire?" said Jas Giri, Workers First Organiser.

"We’re really concerned that the apparent indifference by Foodstuffs store managers in the region means an estimated 40% of Victoria Park workers will be without any income from Monday, when their final paycheques arrive."

"It’s unnecessary, disheartening and confusing behaviour from a company that many of these workers have given decades of their lives to and believed they would be looked after by when the worst happened."

"There is no defensible reason to leave a group of vulnerable workers without income during a cost-of-living crisis in the middle of winter under an austerity government - it’s Dickensian stuff."

Mr Giri said Workers First was urging the Foodstuffs North Island cooperative to "get their act together" and urgently confirm or arrange practicable roles for these workers in nearby New World and Pak'N'Save supermarkets. He said it was particularly difficult for workers to seek comparable roles in Woolworths stores because there was a "de facto" hiring freeze in place at the Australasian chain.

Lindsay Rowles, Foodstuffs North Island retail and property general manager, told media in July that "it’s been great to see how the co-op pulls together and looks after its own" and that over 100 of the 189 staff who worked at Victoria Park had already been "engaged in employment".

One worker, who has worked at New World Victoria Park for more than a decade and has not yet been re-hired at another Foodstuffs store, said there were implications of "ageism" and workers were "in turmoil" ahead of their last paycheque on August 4th.

"They went to the press, they said they look after their team, they said they’ll make sure everyone has a job, but many of us feel hopeless now with our last pay day coming up on Monday and no job to go into," said the worker, commenting anonymously for their own protection.

"I’m happy for the ones who have been rehired, but some of us have worked at Victoria Park for 26 years, since the store opened its doors, and do not have jobs lined up."

"We want to work but we don’t know where to go from here. Lots of people are feeling let down after working so many years for a company and being loyal for so long."