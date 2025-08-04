Stark warning as people burned removing flaming material from homes

Three instances of people attempting to remove flaming objects from their homes is prompting a stark warning from firefighters.

In recent weeks, people have been badly burned after attempting to remove a dryer, a mattress and a burning pot of oil from their homes in three separate incidents in Dunedin.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Otago Risk Reduction Advisor Matt Jones says each incident had the potential to end in tragedy.

"These people have sustained serious injuries, but we were fortunate to not be responding to fatal fires," he says.

"Let this be a reminder to people that if a fire is bigger than a football, then you can’t put it out. You must get out and stay out.

"That means closing the door to the room if safe to do so, getting everyone out of the house and calling 111. Let the firefighters do their job and put the fire out safely."

Matt says the mattress fire was caused by a vape’s lithium-ion battery overheating while charging on the bed.

"That caused a very intense, hot fire inside the mattress," he says.

"The person attempted to remove the mattress three times, but this put themselves and others in danger, not only from the fire, but from the toxic smoke being emitted.

"Everything in that house can be replaced, except for the people inside. People should never risk their lives to save their property - it’s just not worth it."

Matt says to complicate matters further, the property also did not have working smoke alarms.

"It was just fortunate the person arrived home when they did as there was another person asleep inside the house at the time," Matt says.

Fire and Emergency recommends having working smoke alarms in all bedrooms, hallways, and living areas.

It is also important to have a 3-step escape plan which includes: working smoke alarms, your best and alternative ways out, and a safe meeting place.

People can make their own escape plan here: 3-Step Escape Plan | Fire and Emergency New Zealand

