Wai Kōwhai Launches as a Benchmark for Coastal Living in the Bay of Islands

A rare opportunity for premium rural land paired with an ambitious ecological vision

Bay of Islands, New Zealand – August 4, 2025 – Wai Kōwhai, a 783-hectare coastal estate on the Purerua Peninsula, has officially launched, offering 76 exclusive lifestyle lots that combine privacy, natural beauty, and sustainability. With lot sizes reaching up to 24 hectares, Wai Kōwhai provides buyers with the chance to own premium land while becoming part of one of New Zealand’s most visionary ecological projects.

A Unique Real Estate Offering

Each property is designed to work with the contours of the land, with sections ranging from rolling farmland to elevated clifftop sites that capture sweeping views of the Bay of Islands. Residents will have access to private walking tracks that lead to hidden beaches, making Wai Kōwhai a rare coastal sanctuary.

The Bay of Islands Lifestyle

Wai Kōwhai is surrounded by world-class fishing, diving, and boating grounds, with nearby marinas offering easy access to 144 islands. The region is home to top golf courses such as Kauri Cliffs, vibrant weekend markets, boutique vineyards, and the cultural hub of Kerikeri, located just 25 minutes away.

Sustainability at Its Core

Wai Kōwhai is leading a large-scale ecological restoration program that covers 276 hectares. Working alongside the Kiwi Coast’s Pest Free Purerua Project, the initiative focuses on restoring native habitats, supporting Northland’s kiwi population, and creating thriving spaces for coastal and wetland birdlife.

“Wai Kōwhai offers more than premium coastal land. It is about becoming part of a shared vision that protects and enhances this extraordinary environment,” says Colin Taylor, Sales Manager, Barfoort and Thompson, Northland. “This is a chance to create a home in one of New Zealand’s most beautiful regions while contributing to its future.”

About Wai Kōwhai

Wai Kōwhai is a 783-hectare coastal development on the Purerua Peninsula in the Bay of Islands. Designed to balance luxury rural living with sustainability, the project features 76 lifestyle lots, private coastal access, and a long-term ecological restoration plan aimed at preserving native wildlife and landscapes.

Media Contact:

Colin Taylor

c.taylor@barfoot.co.nz

021 226 5468

https://www.waikowhai.co.nz/