Chargeback Scams Threaten New Zealand's Tourism Recovery, Warns See and Do NZ

Tourism operators urged to act as digital payment fraud surges in the wake of industry rebound.

Kaeo, New Zealand – 4 August 2025:

See and Do New Zealand, one of the country’s trusted platforms for booking tours and experiences, is sounding the alarm for tourism operators across Aotearoa about a disturbing rise in chargeback scams. These scams, which involve customers fraudulently disputing legitimate card payments after enjoying a service, are undermining the hard-earned recovery of New Zealand’s tourism sector.

A Growing Threat to Tourism Businesses

“Chargeback scams are not just a nuisance, they’re a real financial threat to tourism businesses of all sizes,” says Andrea Thackwray, Founder of See and Do NZ. “We’ve seen cases where guests have enjoyed an experience and then filed a chargeback weeks later. The business loses both the payment and the cost of delivering that experience.”

This issue is escalating in step with the rise of digital payments, especially since COVID-19 shifted most bookings online. For New Zealand’s tourism operators, many of whom rely on international visitors and card-not-present transactions, the risks are higher than ever.

Alarming Statistics and Global Context

Chargeback scams are surging worldwide. A study by Chargebacks911 shows chargeback rates increased by 222% in just one year. And according to Mastercard’s industry survey, travel and hospitality has the highest average chargeback value. According to the Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment, scam and card fraud losses in New Zealand exceeded NZ$194 million in 2024.

“Small businesses are especially vulnerable,” Andrea notes. “One chargeback can wipe out a day’s income and add hours of admin and stress. Larger companies feel the impact too, but they often have more resources to contest disputes.”

Why Tourism Is a Target?

Tourism services are often intangible. Once a boat trip or guided walk is over, it’s difficult to prove the customer participated. With most bookings and payments happening online, and many customers based overseas, resolving disputes is complex and sometimes impossible.

What Tourism Operators Can Do?

Andrea recommends several practical steps for operators:

“Have clear refund and cancellation policies so customers know exactly what to expect.” “Always confirm bookings and attendance. An email, digital signature, or even a photo at check-in can make a difference.” “Choose payment platforms that offer robust support for chargeback disputes.” “Train your team to collect and store accurate records.”

“These don’t guarantee that scams won’t occur. However, having evidence makes your claim strong”, adds Andrea.

Moving Forward Together

“As tourism in New Zealand gets back on track, protecting our businesses from chargeback scams is more important than ever,” says Andrea. “We encourage all operators to stay alert, work closely with their payment providers, and put strong processes in place. It’s going to take a combined effort from businesses, banks, industry groups, and government to tackle this issue.”

See and Do NZ is a trusted New Zealand-based booking platform connecting travellers with the best local tours and experiences across the country. From adventure and relaxation to cultural exploration, See and Do NZ makes it easy to discover and book unforgettable moments.

