Fire and Emergency New Zealand specialists continue to respond to the Canadian wildfires

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is sending four more personnel to Canada to assist with the country’s wildfire response.

Fire and Emergency currently has 50 personnel fighting fires in the Manitoba province.

This deployment of four Incident Management Team (IMT) specialists will be heading to the Alberta province after a formal request for assistance was received by the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC).

Fire and Emergency Deputy National Commander Steph Rotarangi says our specialist incident management personnel are well placed to provide much needed assistance.

"The conditions here at home mean we can currently continue support our Canadian counterparts as they battle wildfires across their country," she says.

"It’s also an opportunity for our specialists to learn from the experience and utilise their skills in challenging conditions.

"Already more than six million hectares of land have burned during their wildfire season.

"It’s a long, hard slog for their crews and IMTs, so our team heading over will help provide relief and respite for the teams that have been battling these fires for a long time."

The deployment consists of three taskforce leaders and one helicopter coordinator. They will link up with Australian specialists to form a larger IMT.

"I wish to thank them for answering the call and spending a significant period of time away from their loved ones who will be holding the fort at home," Steph Rotarangi says.

"I would also like to thank the team already in Canada, who have been working incredibly hard and achieving great results over the past three weeks."

Across Canada there are 747 active wildfires, with 64 of these in the Alberta province.

