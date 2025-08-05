Important Shifts in the Gaming Sector: Platforms and Investment

The gaming sector is growing, but that’s not the only change it’s seeing. The technologies are developing, publishers are changing their approach, and new players are entering the industry. All of these factors are changing the way people game, as well as being led by changing player habits.

The good news is that it’s more accessible than ever before. That’s mostly down to cloud services. When you add in user-generated content (UGC) and the use of AI, it’s clear that the gaming sector has hit a new wave of creativity, too. Personalised experiences are a key part of that, but the discussion that will shape the sector in the future also comes down to ownership and what’s fair.

The key takeaway from the growth and those changes is that gaming has reached new audiences. Several traditional gaming outlets, including Xbox and PlayStation, have moved towards subscription models. As a result, this has caught the attention of other entertainment providers who offer subscription services.

Let’s look at what happened when they entered the market, and how investment and the approach to gaming are shifting right now.

Subscription Services and Platforms

Players now have new options for accessing games. On consoles, they can pay a one-off amount for a digital version of a game, or they can use their subscription to access hundreds of games for a monthly fee, but without owning them. It’s proven popular as it brings variety with a more manageable cost.

Apps have gone a similar way. We previously saw some free-to-download games with in-app purchases and others that have a one-off download cost. Now, there are options like Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass as well as specific mobile games with subscription elements, such as Roblox Premium membership.

In recent years, new platforms have seen the appeal of the gaming market and have offered an extra layer of entertainment. A noticeable addition is Netflix. The varied game categories at Netflix, some of which tie in with the platform’s TV shows, make it appealing. The fact that it demands no extra fees, has no ads and no in-app purchases has also made it popular.

The Stranger Things and Squid Game titles sit alongside well-known options, like Tomb Raider Reloaded, Sonic Mania Plus and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. The variety proves that it’s more than just a gimmick and has created a new way for people to encounter and access games.

Changes in Investment

In 2025, the global annual investment value in gaming companies reached 4.4 billion US dollars. While there’s no doubting that that’s an incredible amount, that’s not the most interesting piece of information. What’s more insightful is looking at who’s investing and where the funds are focused.

For example, in New Zealand, government funding changes have played a crucial role in investment in gaming studios in the country. The 20% rebate set the tone for a more positive approach when it comes to the New Zealand gaming sector investment. The rebate is impacting homegrown talent, allowing the industry to further develop and flourish.

It’s not just about rebates that are helping investment. It’s also about where the money is going. Studios don’t want to keep producing more of the same. Instead, they want to be pioneers on the cutting edge and deliver exactly what players need or are looking for.

One of the key areas for investment at the moment is creation hubs. Players get immersed in worlds, but they become even more invested when they can build them themselves. Many publishers are focusing funds on tools that enable customisation and self-expression. UGC is a key focus for investment, even to the level of building revenue-sharing.

Expanding the Cultural and Social Domain

Netflix Gaming shows that people encounter their games in new and different ways. Its success, which recently saw a 180% year-over-year increase in downloads, is a sign of the sector heading in a new direction. The increase in UGC and creator tools is another signal that the way players interact with games is developing.

At the heart of these changes is a move toward games creating a social and cultural sphere for players. It’s a huge shift from a solo player interacting with a simulation. Games are increasingly becoming places for people to hang out as well as play.

Netflix has clearly spotted the opportunity to be ahead of the game when it comes to using gaming as a means for cultural engagement. We’re seeing it in other areas, including in-game virtual concerts, fashion brand skins and closer links between games and social media.

We can expect the future of gaming to be more connected than ever, and for players to play a bigger role. The metaverse will be a key part of the advanced gaming features that we’ll see in the next few years, and the crossover with non-gaming sectors will increase.