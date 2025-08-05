Vegan Beauty, Cruelty Free and Natural Explained

When it comes to beauty products, the terms "vegan," "cruelty-free," and "natural" are often used interchangeably. However, there are clear differences between these categories that consumers should be aware of. Let's delve into what vegan beauty really means and how it differs from cruelty-free and natural beauty.

What is Vegan Beauty?

Vegan beauty products are those that do not contain any animal-derived ingredients or by-products. This means that the products are free from ingredients like beeswax, lanolin, milk, honey and the like.

Understanding Cruelty-Free Beauty

While vegan beauty products do not contain any animal-derived ingredients, cruelty-free products are those that have not been tested on animals. This means that the finished product and its ingredients have not been subjected to animal testing at any stage of production. At Dear Heart we prefer to test the products ourselves before releasing them to the market. Friends and family are always great guinea pigs and we have many with sensitive skins in our family, so that always helps!

Decoding Natural Beauty

Natural beauty products like our handmade soaps are those that are formulated with ingredients that are sourced from nature, such as plant extracts, minerals, and essential oils. These products are free from synthetic chemicals, artificial fragrances, and preservatives. While natural beauty products may contain plant-based ingredients, they are not necessarily vegan or cruelty-free, as they may still include animal-derived substances or be tested on animals.



