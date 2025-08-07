Beyond the Knife: The New Era of Personalised Aesthetic Treatments

Once upon a time, beauty meant sacrifice. Downtime was expected. Pain was normal. And results came wrapped in gauze. But in the space of a single generation, that has all changed.

Beauty today is more personal and more empowering - on your terms, and focused less on harsh fixes, more on feeling comfortable and confident.

At the forefront of that shift is Shape Studio in Tauranga - a clinic led by Jorgi Lee, who’s dedicated to making leading-edge, non-invasive treatments available to anyone seeking to feel more confident in their skin.

So just how far have we come, and where are we headed next? Clinic founder Jorgi Lee reflects on the evolution of aesthetic treatments, then and now.

Body Sculpting: Then vs Now

In the 90s, reshaping your body meant one thing: liposuction. The results were dramatic, but so were the risks. Invasive surgery, general anaesthetic, weeks of bruising and swelling - it was a commitment, to say the least.

Fast forward to now, and Tauranga locals can freeze away stubborn fat with CoolTech - a clinically-backed form of cryolipolysis that destroys fat cells with no needles, no scalpels, and no downtime.

You can literally have a treatment on your lunch break and walk right back into your day. Fat cells are significantly more vulnerable to changes in temperature than any other type of body tissue. This non-invasive treatment permanently removes up to 30% of fat in the treated area in just one treatment!

Skin Tightening: Then vs Now

In the past, sagging skin was typically treated with a surgical facelift. The results could be dramatic - but naturally there were risks, downtime was significant, and not everyone was willing to go under the knife.

Today, technology like Ultraformer III is changing that. This non-invasive treatment uses high-intensity focused ultrasound to target multiple layers beneath the skin, stimulating collagen production, tightening the underlying musculature, and even reducing small pockets of fat that contribute to volume and sagging.

Patients often see an immediate improvement in skin tone and texture, with continued results developing over the next 3 to 9 months. Traditionally tricky areas - like around the eyes - are now easier to treat. In some cases, patients may see up to a 6mm lift in the eyebrow area, all without a single incision.

Fine Lines & Wrinkles: Then vs Now

It wasn’t until 2002 that Botox® was officially approved for cosmetic use to treat wrinkles. From there, it became a household name and the go-to treatment for frown lines, crow’s feet and forehead creases for decades.

Fast forward to today, and there is another option - Xeomin® - a next-generation anti-wrinkle injectable with one important difference: it’s double-filtered to remove unnecessary proteins.

That means it only contains what’s needed to relax facial muscles and reduce lines - nothing extra. It’s less likely to cause the body to build up resistance - a rare but known drawback of long-term Botox® use.

For those seeking bio-regenerative treatments that improve skin quality from within, Shape Studio offers a range of advanced options. Sunekos® is a cutting-edge injectable treatment that combines hyaluronic acid and amino acids in a patented formula designed to stimulate collagen and elastin production. Unlike traditional dermal fillers, Sunekos® doesn’t just add volume—it rejuvenates the skin on a cellular level, improving elasticity, hydration, and texture while softening fine lines, wrinkles, and even under-eye circles.

For women seeking more regenerative approaches, options like platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and SQT Bio-Needling offer smoothing and renewal without harsh chemicals or invasive methods.

Pigmentation, Redness & Uneven Skin: Then vs Now

Sun damage, patchy tone and post-pregnancy melasma were once treated with deep peels or needling. Results came with significant healing, sensitivity, and unpredictability.

Now? Solutions are gentler, smarter, and far more targeted.

Options include LED Light Therapy, which uses red light to calm inflammation, stimulate collagen production, and boost circulation - making it an effective choice for reducing redness and supporting skin healing from within.

Another option is SQT Bio-Needling, a needle-free treatment that uses sponge-derived microneedles to activate microcirculation and deliver active ingredients deep into the skin. This gentle yet powerful approach helps even out skin tone and improve clarity without breaking the skin or causing irritation.

What’s Next? Tomorrow’s Beauty Landscape

With 30 years of radical transformation behind us, it’s natural to ask: what will the next 30 hold?

Still, Jorgi believes the most powerful change is already here - and it’s not just about the machines.

“The biggest shift I’ve seen is how women view themselves. They’re not chasing perfection anymore. They want confidence. Control. And choice. That’s what real beauty is.”