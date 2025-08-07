McDonald's Frankton and Centre Place Franchisee PJ Goel Joins NZ Business Connect's Thriving Waikato Community

We are thrilled to welcome PJ Goel, owner of McDonald’s Frankton and Centre Place in Hamilton, to the NZ Business Connect network. PJ’s journey into business ownership is an inspiring one, beginning with night shifts at NZ Post after arriving in New Zealand in 2004. From there, he built a successful retail chain before joining the McDonald’s franchise family in 2015. Today, PJ is proud to lead two thriving McDonald’s restaurants with a strong focus on community, customer experience, and people-first leadership.

Since taking over McDonald’s Frankton and Centre Place in December 2023, PJ has brought a fresh energy to both locations. His vision is clear: to create warm, welcoming spaces that serve great food while supporting local families, staff and customers. Both stores offer McDonald’s beloved menu, including freshly brewed barista coffee and convenient drive-thru service. Frankton is open 24/7, while Centre Place operates throughout the week during standard shopping hours.

At the heart of PJ’s approach is a deep belief in putting people first. This philosophy has shaped the culture in his restaurants, with a renewed focus on team morale, customer satisfaction, and community engagement. Families with young children are especially well catered to, with Frankton boasting a large play area featuring the iconic rocket ship.

PJ has also reintroduced kids’ birthday parties – and they’ve been a hit. These affordable party packages include a decorated party room, a dedicated host, games, goodie bags, balloons, and of course, delicious McDonald’s food. All the stress is taken out of planning; families just need to show up and enjoy.

To keep the fun going year-round, PJ’s team also runs interactive school holiday events such as colouring competitions, “Make Your Own Cheeseburger” days, and “Build Your Own Sundae” sessions. These experiences are designed to bring joy to kids and create lasting memories for families.

With a strong foundation in entrepreneurial spirit and a clear dedication to people and community, PJ Goel is not just running restaurants; he’s creating places where memories are made, families connect, and people feel valued. NZ Business Connect is proud to support business owners like PJ, who lead with heart, vision, and a true commitment to making a difference in their local communities and are part of the social giving ethos.

Contact McDonald's Frankton/Centre Place

You can contact their friendly staff by emailing events@pjmaccas.co.nz or calling 07 847 2780

