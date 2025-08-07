Turning Tree Removal into Reforestation

Urban Arborists’ “Take a Tree - Give a Tree” Initiative

When a tree needs to come down, Urban Arborists ensures that’s not where the story ends.



Their “Take a Tree - Give a Tree” initiative guarantees that for every tree removed, a native tree is planted in its place, supporting reforestation and long-term environmental restoration.

Why It Matters

Tree removal is often necessary for safety, property development, or disease management. But every removal is also an opportunity to give back. Urban Arborists partners with My Native Forest to ensure that each job contributes to native tree regeneration across New Zealand.

This partnership helps fund projects like the Purau Woodland Restoration, an ambitious effort to plant over 70,000 native trees across more than 30 hectares. Once fully grown, this native forest could sequester over 10,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

How the Initiative Works

For every tree removed by Urban Arborists, one native tree is planted.



Trees are planted as part of larger reforestation projects like Purau Woodland.



The planting is managed by My Native Forest, ensuring proper care and ecological alignment.



Tangible Impact

Urban Arborists have already helped fund the planting of over 480 native trees* through this initiative. That number continues to grow with every completed project, offering measurable environmental benefits alongside their professional tree services.

*480 trees planted as of 6th August 2025.

A Smarter Approach to Tree Removal

Urban Arborists believe that necessary tree removals shouldn’t come at the expense of the environment. Many of the trees we remove are invasive species, such as pine, which can threaten native ecosystems. To offset this, every tree we plant is a native species, carefully chosen to provide food and shelter for New Zealand’s native birds, insects, and other wildlife. By restoring native vegetation, we help support and protect our country’s unique ecology for future generations.

Their “Take a Tree - Give a Tree” programme ensures that canopy loss is offset with thoughtful replanting, improving biodiversity, supporting wildlife, and restoring natural balance.

It’s a mindset that reflects the company’s broader values: combining expert arborist services with sustainability, transparency, and care for the land.

Why Clients Support It

Clients appreciate knowing they’re working with a company that puts environmental responsibility ahead of profit. Our “Take a Tree - Give a Tree” initiative isn’t an add-on or an upsell, we cover the cost entirely. By choosing Urban Arborists, clients directly contribute to re-establishing native trees and supporting New Zealand’s unique wildlife, making their decision one that benefits both their property and the planet.



Each project contributes to broader conservation goals across Aotearoa.



Homeowners, businesses, and councils all play a part in restoring native ecosystems.



Built on Ethics and Expertise

Urban Arborists was founded on the belief that high-quality tree care shouldn’t cost the planet. Their team is made up of experienced, safety-conscious arborists who genuinely care about trees and the environment.

With modern gear, clear communication, and a focus on doing the right thing, Urban Arborists stand out, not just for what they do, but for how they do it.

With over 360 Google reviews and being Auckland's top-rated arborists, it’s clear they genuinely care, not only about their clients, but the impact they have on New Zealand's natural landscape.

“It’s rewarding to know that we’re helping rebuild ecosystems on land that was previously used for logging or farming. We’ve funded close to 500 trees and cannot wait to visit Purau Woodland to see our impact in the flesh.”



Jed Copsey - Director of Urban Arborists

Turning Tree Work into Climate Action

The “Take a Tree, Give a Tree” initiative transforms tree work into a form of ecological restoration. Every removal is matched with native planting, helping to restore forests, support wildlife, and combat climate change, one tree at a time.

To have a native tree planted for a tree removal at your property visit urbanarborists.co.nz.